WACO Corp. Introduces 'Smart Public Water Supply System' to Reduce Plastic Bottles and Protect the Environment

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WACO Corp. has announced the expansion of its Smart Public Water Supply System, 'Public Water Station,' based on successful global implementations.

Public Water Station by WACO Corp

This solution provides filtered drinking water for free in public spaces, helping to reduce plastic bottle usage. The system recognizes QR codes on approved water bottles, ensuring that only authorized bottles are filled with drinkable, chilled water. This effectively prevents the purchase and use of plastic bottles in public areas, making it ideal for public institutions, theme parks, and other multi-use facilities.

The system features user-focused technology to enhance water quality satisfaction. It includes an optional filter system and a direct chiller (instant cooling device) that supplies clean, chilled water at an optimal temperature of 4-7°C, providing practically unlimited free access to safe drinking water.

Hygiene features include a UV sterilizer for easy hand sanitation and a bottle (tumbler) washer for convenient cleaning. A low-noise fan motor minimizes disturbance from system operation.

Additionally, a digital signage system embedded in the device displays video content and advertisements, allowing for public campaign videos and ads to communicate messages to users and generate ad revenue.

Previously, this solution was customized and implemented in Queensland, Australia, in partnership with an environmental NGO focused on reducing plastic bottle use. The system comes in both premium and basic models to meet varied customer requirements,

With customization options available based on WACO's expertise in water treatment technology, the system ensures suitability for public institutions, theme parks, and other businesses. Additionally, WACO Corp. provides a one-stop service from in-house development and production to distribution and after-sales maintenance, backed by its own production infrastructure and a network of distributors across 60 countries.

Founded in 2004, WACO Corp. is a global manufacturer supplying household, commercial, and industrial water purifiers, water treatment systems, and filters to 70 countries worldwide. Recently, it gained recognition by being selected as a "Brand K" by the Korean government, a designation for South Korea's national co-brands. The company continues to introduce high-quality products to the global market through its 'WACO' brand. For more detailed information on the company and its solutions, please visit the official website here (http://waco-corp.com/).

