Wacom's Expansion of its Best-in-Class Cintiq Pro Product

Wacom Cintiq Pro: The Centerpiece of the Advanced Professional Creative Studio

The new Cintiq Pro 17 and 22 are built on the foundation of today's and tomorrow's color-critical workflows, including VFX and CG, professional animation, illustration, design, and photography, as well as educational goals of educators and students. The Cintiq Pro 22 features a 21.5" screen for those who need more screen real estate while the Cintiq Pro 17 offers a more compact 17.3" display. Both 4K resolution displays can display 1.07 billion colors, featuring sublime color coverage including: 100%Rec. 709, and 99% DCI-P3 coverage - the color gamuts used most frequently in Video, Film and Broadcast production. Both products are also Pantone® and Pantone SkinTone Validated meeting the Pantone standard for accurately displaying the entire range of human skin tones. In many cases, with this level of accuracy, the need for a second color reference monitor is eliminated from the color-critical workflows of today and tomorrow.

Both tablets also feature HDR Gamma support. Equipped with HLG (hybrid log-gamma) and the PQ (perceptual quantization) curve for displaying and editing HDR (high dynamic range) video content. The optimized gamma curves render images to appear truer to how the human eye perceives the real world compared to SDR (standard dynamic range).

For the Premium Touch: Pro Pen 3, ExpressKeys, Multi-touch Gestures

Customers can alter the Pro Pen 3's weighing, grip size, and button arrangement to suit their own requirements. Eight ExpressKeys are located along the back corners of each display, allowing customers to program their own shortcuts. Customers can link their Cintiq Pro to suitable third-party arms or stands, or they can buy a Wacom stand separately to change the configuration of their desk.

Wacom's innovation continues to set the pace for the industry and to enhance the workflows of professional creatives. To address the challenges of remote working in a creative environment, Wacom is blazing a new trail with Project Mercury. Currently in limited preview, Project Mercury will radically advance working with professional pen tablets and pen displays on supported remote desktop connections. Visit wacom.com to become a tester and learn more.

Prices and availability

Across Southeast Asia, the Wacom Cintiq Pro 17 will be available in retail, including Wacom Official Store in Lazada and Shopee and the Wacom eStore from October 19 onwards. The Wacom Cintiq Pro 22 will be available in December 2023 in retail such as Wacom Official Store in Lazada and Shopee, and the Wacom eStore.



Cintiq Pro 17 Cintiq Pro 22 Singapore SGD 3,649 SGD 4,369 Thailand THB 93,900 THB 112,700 Indonesia IDR 42,263,000 IDR 50,720,000 Vietnam VND 66,420,000 VND 79,700,000 Philippines PHP 158,900 PHP 190,680 Malaysia MYR 12,209 MYR 14,649

About Wacom

Wacom's vision is to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies. This has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. For further information about the products of Wacom, see also www.wacom.com.

