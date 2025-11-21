Warmth Transmitted Across Thousands of Miles: Love Warms the Borderlands

KASHGAR, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the winter sun, the courtyard of the village committee in Gulebagh Village, Chalbaxi Township, Shache County echoed with laughter and cheer. On November 18, coordinated and organized by the resident work team of State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company in Gulebagh Village, a batch of donated materials—carrying the profound goodwill of compassionate citizens from Nanjing, Jiangsu Province—traveled thousands of miles to be smoothly distributed to low-income households in the village, delivering a surge of warmth in the cold winter.

At the distribution site, 22 boxes containing over 800 items (including clothing, shoes, toys, and colored pencils) were dispensed in an orderly manner. Members of the resident work team and village cadres busily verified recipient lists and distributed supplies, while villagers queued patiently, their faces brimming with anticipation. When brand-new clothing and shoes were handed to them, villagers examined the items carefully, compared them with one another, and their eyes glinted with joy. Exclamations such as "This down jacket fits perfectly!" and "These soles are so sturdy!" rose and fell in succession.

Children were particularly elated. Upon receiving toys and colored pencils, young recipients could scarcely wait to unwrap their gifts: some clung tightly to plush toys, refusing to let go, while others immediately began drawing on paper with the colored pencils. Eight-year-old Ayinuer, holding her newly acquired drawing tools, exclaimed happily, "I have new colored pencils now! I want to draw a picture for the uncles and aunties in Nanjing!"

This donation initiative was facilitated by the Party Committee of State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company, which actively engaged external resources and ultimately reached a consensus with benevolent individuals from the Lefan-Renheng Jiangwan City Community in Nanjing. The resident work team tracked and coordinated the entire process, ensuring that the donated materials were delivered to villagers accurately and seamlessly.

Beyond addressing the practical needs of villagers, this activity also constructed a "heart-connecting bridge" for ethnic unity. Moving forward, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will continue to leverage the resident work team's role as a bridge and link, actively address practical concerns and solve problems for the public, and contribute State Grid's strength to advancing the construction of beautiful villages.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company