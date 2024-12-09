Warner Bros. Discovery and the Macao Tourism Office Announce Monumental Macao, Set to Premiere Across Multiple Countries and Regions

MACAO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Warner Bros. Discovery and The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced the release of the documentary Monumental Macao. Produced in partnership with Discovery and Rolling Earth Pictures, and distributed by Discovery, Monumental Macao highlights the historical and cultural insights of Macao, and will premiere on Discovery in several markets across Asia Pacific and internationally.

Monumental Macao takes the unique approach of telling Macao's captivating history through the stories of its iconic buildings, using engaging narratives to delve into the stories of its development over the centuries.

Viewers can explore various aspects of Macao's identity, including architecture, gastronomy, technology, entertainment, and art. The documentary uses historical monuments as a bridge between the past and present, sharing contemporary stories through those who are at the forefront of Macao's cultural renaissance.

The release schedule for Monumental Macao is as follows.

Discovery Channel SEA with a Premier Date of 19 Dec at 19:10 (local time)

Discovery Channel India with a Premier Date of 21 Dec at 17:00 (local time)

Discovery Channel Taiwan with a Premier Date of 19 Dec at 18:00 (local time)

Discovery Channel Japan with a Premier Date of 18 Dec at 19:00 (local time)

Discovery Asia with a Premier Date of 19 Dec at 21:50 (local time)

Discovery Channel Middle East with a Premier Date of 13 Dec at 21:00 (local time)

Discovery Channel ANZ with a Premier Date of 10 Dec 22:25 (local time)

Discovery is dedicated to delivering high-quality documentary programming that both informs and entertains viewers, enabling them to explore and appreciate diverse cultures and destinations. Through its extensive production and broadcasting capabilities, Discovery Channel will provide a detailed portrayal of Macao's vibrant culture. The channel's multi-platform distribution ensures that this documentary will reach a wide audience, catering to various viewing preferences across linear, digital, and social media channels. This approach will make Monumental Macao, the engaging documentary, accessible to audiences across different countries and regions, fostering a deeper understanding of Macao's unique identity.

