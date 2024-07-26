Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi soars to new heights with Etihad Airways partnership

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region's largest indoor theme park, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking extension to its partnership with Etihad Airways, marking a monumental milestone in its history. This exciting collaboration was unveiled to the public on July 25 at a spectacular launch event and will bring the excitement of Warner Bros. World™ to the skies with the launch of the world's first Warner Bros. World™ branded aircraft, taking guests' pre-theme park experience to new heights.

Warner Bros. World™ brings the park experience directly to travelers with its first-ever branded aircraft in partnership with Etihad Airways Taghrid Al Saeed (Executive Director of Group Comms & Destination Marketing - Miral Destinations), Liam Findlay (CEO of Miral Destinations), Daniel Hoffman (CEO of Engineering - Etihad Airways), Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi (Group CEO - Miral), Antonoaldo Neves (Chief Executive Officer - Etihad Airways), Turky Al Hammadi (Director of Product and Hospitality - Etihad Airways) and Akhil Anumolu (Senior Vice President E-commerce, Digital, Marketing and Loyalty - Etihad Airways)

The partnership between Warner Bros. World™ and Etihad Airways represents the largest collaboration for the theme park to date. As part of this captivating initiative, an Etihad Airways aircraft – Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – has been creatively decorated with iconic Warner Bros. characters. On one side, guests will be greeted by the mischievous antics of iconic Classic Animation characters like the Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry, while the other side showcases the heroic feats of beloved DC Super Heroes.

All young guests aged up to 10 years old, flying on Etihad Airways longer flights will receive brand new Warner Bros. World™ Kids Packs that are being rolled out across the network this summer. Bursting with creativity, these packs are designed to entertain young travelers with activities that inspire them to draw their favorite superheroes and engage in a variety of fun tasks throughout the flight, ensuring every moment is packed with adventure. Infants will receive a DC Super Hero themed soft blanket, while juniors will receive goodies such as a branded backpack, Super Hero cape, water bottle and activity kit.

Warner Bros. World™ will also debut its exclusively branded, dedicated children's lounge within the Etihad Airways Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. This whimsical lounge will transport travelers into the incredible universe of Warner Bros. World™, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that brings the wit of the park to the airport, making every journey as delightful as a visit to the theme park itself.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: "We are absolutely delighted to partner with Etihad Airways to bring the first-ever Warner Bros. World™ branded aircraft to fans. This collaboration not only expands the customer experience, but also extends the thrill of Warner Bros. World™ beyond our park's walls, creating a super vacation with long lasting unforgettable memories for passengers of all ages."

Adding to this, Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "Building on the strong reputation we have built as a family-friendly airline, we're thrilled to take our partnership with Warner Bros. World™ to the next level. Our Looney Tunes and DC Super Hero themed aircraft will take our brands to destinations worldwide promoting one of Abu Dhabi's many attractions. We look forward to welcoming more and more visitors inspired to visit our home, Abu Dhabi, and in particular delighting our Little VIP guests while they journey with us."

