Wasion Holdings Donates HK$1 Million to the Hong Kong Red Cross To Support Disaster Relief Efforts

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasion Holdings Limited ( "Wasion" or the "Group"; stock code: 3393.HK) expresses its deep condolences to the victims of the serious fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, which caused multiple casualties and left many residents homeless and in urgent need of assistance. The Group has announced a donation of HK$1 million to the Hong Kong Red Cross to support their "Tai Po Fire Emergency Appeal" to support the immediate and long-term needs of the affected residents. The donation will help HKRC provide a range of assistance, including on-site first aid, emergency cash relief, daily necessities, psychological support, and post-disaster recovery.

Wasion extends its heartfelt sympathy to the injured and all families affected by the tragedy. During this difficult time, the Group hopes to stand in solidarity with the people of Hong Kong through concrete action, offering timely support to those in need and calling on all sectors of the community to join hands in helping the victims rebuild their homes and restore hope.

The Group also pays the highest tribute and sincere gratitude to the firefighters, medical staff, and volunteers who have been working tirelessly on the frontline of the rescue efforts.

-Ends-

About Wasion Holdings Limited

Wasion Holdings is the leading provider of energy measurement equipment and energy-saving solutions in the PRC. Its products and services include Power Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Power AMI), Communication and Fluid Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Communication and Fluid AMI), Advanced Distribution Operations (ADO), Smart Distribution Solutions (SDS), Smart Distribution Devices (SDD), and Energy Efficiency Solutions (EES). The Group's current clients include power grid companies, water, gas and heat providers, and other major industrial and commercial users. Its products have major market share in the PRC and are exported worldwide to Asia, Africa, Europe and the United States. Its research center and laboratory have been certified as national grade and meet international standards. Wasion's R&D capabilities in smart metering and energy-saving solutions are renowned within the industry.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.wasion.com/en/index.php

SOURCE Wasion Holdings