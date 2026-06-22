Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong Launches CANTON BEATS, Its Biggest Retro Cantopop DJ Water Party This Summer

CANTON BEATS brings nostalgic Cantopop remixes, international guest DJs and immersive lighting effects to the Water Park from 4 July to 30 August 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong is turning up the beat this summer with CANTON BEATS, its biggest retro Cantopop DJ water party to date. Launching on 4 July 2026, the evening event will headline Beat The Summer, the Water Park's celebration running from 4 July to 31 August 2026.

Taking place on selected weekend evenings, CANTON BEATS will transform Manulife presents: Horizon Cove into a high-energy waterfront party destination, with popular DJs spinning nostalgic Cantopop remixes, golden hits and upbeat party tracks.

The first four event nights will feature international guest DJs: South Korea's DJ Sura, known for her high-energy EDM sets, on 4 July; Malaysia's DJ Amber Na, an online personality with over 17 million followers, on 5 July; DJ KIXON, popular in Mainland China for his crowd-commanding performances, on 11 July; and South Korea's DJ SunB, a doctor-DJ known for his dynamic live sets, on 12 July.

From classic Cantopop anthems to high-octane remixes, CANTON BEATS captures the sound, colour and collective nostalgia of Hong Kong's music culture. Set along the Southern District coastline, the event is designed for those seeking a distinctive summer experience.

As part of Beat The Summer, CANTON BEATS brings a 1980s-inspired Hong Kong theme to Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong. By day, guests can cool off across indoor and outdoor attractions. At night, the fun continues with music, lights and an upbeat party atmosphere by the water.

CANTON BEATS Event Details

Date: 4 July to 30 August 2026, every Saturday and Sunday, except 22 August 2026

4 July to 30 August 2026, every Saturday and Sunday, except 22 August 2026 Time: 6:30pm to 9:30pm

6:30pm to 9:30pm Location: Manulife present: Horizon Cove

Manulife present: Horizon Cove International Guest DJ Performances: DJ Sura on 4 July, DJ Amber Na on 5 July, DJ KIXON on 11 July, DJ SunB on 12 July

Visit Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong website for more details and ticketing information. Tickets are priced from HK$272. Guests can also follow Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

SOURCE Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong