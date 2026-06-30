Wealth Accelerator (Premier) Multi-Currency Insurance Plan Enabling Superior Legacy Planning Features Rare-in-Market Edges and Receives Numerous Professional Recognitions

HONG KONG, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Series, the flagship product of Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life"), has been well received by the market and customers for its superior flexibility in wealth inheritance and currency conversion capabilities since its launch. To satisfy customers' diverse needs in wealth management and multi-generational succession, Hong Kong Life has further optimized the product by launching Wealth Accelerator (Premier) Multi-Currency Insurance Plan ("the Plan"). The product has received professional recognitions from various organizations symbolizing its market leading edge.

The Plan builds upon the strengths of the original product in flexible currency allocation and long-term wealth management, while further enhancing the features that support policy management and legacy planning. It introduces rare-in-market edges*, including Flexible Death Benefit Settlement Options (with Beneficiary Flexi Option), Wealth Succession Bonus, and a suite of allowances such as Insurance Standby Trust Allowance / Tax or Legal Advisory Allowance for Legacy Planning / Health Check-up Allowance. These features aim to help customers establish a stronger wealth foundation and achieve a more comprehensive and flexible legacy planning solution.

Various Professional Recognitions Received for Its Comprehensive Product Advantages

Hong Kong Life received the "Excellence in Wealth Succession (Bancassurance) Award" at the Insurance Services Awards of Excellence 2026 organized by the Hong Kong Economic Journal, and the "Outstanding Wealth Inheritance Award" at GBA Insurance Awards 2026 (HK & Macau) organized by Metro Finance, for the Plan. It fully demonstrates that the Plan's comprehensive advantages have been widely recognized by the market.

The Plan has been also certified as "Hong Kong Registration – Silver-friendly Financial Products", affirming its outstanding performance in product development, service support, and customer care, in well position to support the financial needs of seniors.

Limited-time Client Incentive

From now till 30 September 2026, customers who successfully apply for the Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Product Series – including Wealth Accelerator (Premier) Multi-Currency Insurance Plan or Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Plan, can enjoy up to 18% discount on first year premium.

Key Product Features of Wealth Accelerator (Premier) Multi-Currency Insurance Plan

Extended Life Protection until age 130 of the Life Insured

until age 130 of the Life Insured Up to 9 options of Policy Currency Change: HKD, USD, RMB, AUD, CAD, EUR, GBP, NZD or SGD

HKD, USD, RMB, AUD, CAD, EUR, GBP, NZD or SGD Change of Life Insured Option for unlimited times: Life protection will be extended to age 130 of the New Life Insured

Life protection will be extended to age 130 of the New Life Insured Policy Split Option: The policy can be split into one or multiple separate new policies, allowing you to plan the future for multiple loved ones in advance

The policy can be split into one or multiple separate new policies, allowing you to plan the future for multiple loved ones in advance Contingent Life Insured and Contingent Policyowner Arrangement, Interim Policyowner Arrangement: Ensure the continuity of the insurance policy, and plan for legacy with peace of mind

Ensure the continuity of the insurance policy, and plan for legacy with peace of mind [Rare-in-market*] Wealth Succession Bonus

[Rare-in-market*] Flexible Death Benefit Settlement Options (with Beneficiary Flexi Option)

[Rare-in-market*] Insurance Standby Trust Allowance / Tax or Legal Advisory Allowance for Legacy Planning / Health Check-up Allowance

Other Benefits: Incapacity Benefit, Accidental Death Benefit, Accidental Waiver of Premium, Accidental Payor Benefit

*As of 20 February 2026, compared with the savings insurance products of major insurance companies in Hong Kong.

Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, "Since the launch, Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Series has gained strong market recognition, particularly among those high-net-worth customers, reflecting robust demand for multi-currency allocation and flexible multi-generational legacy planning. The newly launched Wealth Accelerator (Premier) Multi-Currency Insurance Plan is further enhanced by integrating wealth accumulation, flexible policy management, and multi-generational succession into one comprehensive solution, empowering customers to plan ahead with confidence and achieve superior legacy planning."

Terms and Conditions apply to the Plan and Client Incentive. For details and terms and conditions of the above Plan and Client Incentive, please refer to the relevant product brochure or promotional leaflet, or visit Hong Kong Life's website ( https://www.hklife.com.hk/ ).

To learn more or apply for the products underwritten by Hong Kong Life, please visit the branches of Hong Kong Life's Appointed Licensed Insurance Agency: Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC (Hong Kong) Bank and Shanghai Commercial Bank.

About Hong Kong Life

Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was established in 2001 and is committed in providing customers with comprehensive and convenient insurance and wealth management services through an extensive distribution network of approximately 130 distribution locations, including Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong), and Shanghai Commercial Bank. Since 9 October 2025, Hong Kong Life has officially become a member of the Yuexiu Group, following the successful completion of the acquisition of Hong Kong Life by Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited ("Yuexiu").

About Yuexiu Group

Yuexiu Group is a conglomerate ranking top in asset size among all state-owned enterprises in Guangzhou, having strong presence across different sectors including banking and finance, real estate, transportation infrastructure and food, etc. Yuexiu Group holds six listed platforms, namely Yuexiu Property (123.HK), Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure (1052.HK), Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (405.HK), Yuexiu Services (6626.HK), Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (000987.SZ) and China Asset Management – Yuexiu Highway REIT (180202.SZ). Yuexiu is also the holding company of Chong Hing Bank Limited and Chong Hing Insurance Company Limited.

SOURCE Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited