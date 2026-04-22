Hong Kong Life Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary Under the Theme "Hong Kong Life 25 Years With You" Launching a Series of Brand Campaigns and Exclusive Rewards

HONG KONG, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") has been serving the community for a quarter-century. Upholding the core values of being customer-centric and committed to continuous innovation, the Company strives to deliver high-quality and comprehensive life insurance and wealth management solutions, accompanying customers through every stage of life.

To mark this significant milestone, Hong Kong Life has launched a series of branding campaigns and exclusive rewards under the theme "Hong Kong Life 25 Years With You". The promotional campaign spans television, online platforms, and social media, as well as prominent outdoor advertising channels, sharing the joy of its Silver Jubilee across the city. Additionally, a Facebook giveaway game and various customer promotions have been introduced to express our appreciation for the long-standing trust and support from customers and the public.

Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, "This year marks a major milestone as Hong Kong Life enters its 25th anniversary. Over the past quarter century, we have remained persistent in our belief of 'By your side, every step of life', supporting our customers through different life stages - from pursuing further studies, building families, developing careers to enjoying fruitful retirement. Through our offerings in medical protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and legacy planning solutions, we help safeguard the loved ones and the next generation of our customers. The achievements of the past 25 years are not only reflected in our stable growth of business, but also in the strong trust built with our customers. Looking ahead, we will continue to uphold our core values, and provide more flexible and customer-focused life insurance and financial solutions, partnering with customers for a brighter future."

25th Anniversary Promotional Advertisement

Hong Kong Life's 25th Anniversary promotional video is now available for public view on Hong Kong Life's official YouTube channel https://youtu.be/xoUqeF15TmY. The campaign has also been rolled out across multiple channels.

25th Anniversary Facebook Giveaway Game

From 23 April 2026 to 30 April 2026, Hong Kong Life is launching the 25th Anniversary Facebook Giveaway Game ("25周年有獎遊戲 伴您人生每一步") on Hong Kong Life's Facebook Official Page https://www.facebook.com/hklifeinsurance/. Participants may win HK$100 shopping coupon by leaving comments and completing simple tasks on the designated campaign feed.

Smart 1 Single Premium Savings Insurance Plan – Flash Deal of Client Incentive (Exclusive for Online Application)

From 23 April 2026 to 17 May 2026, customers who successfully apply for Smart 1 Single Premium Savings Insurance Plan, may enjoy single premium discount for the guaranteed rate of return at maturity up to 3.5 % p.a.#, with 1-year life protection and Accidental Death Benefit. (Daily limited offers on a first-come, first-served basis)

Online Application:

https://www.hklife.com.hk/en/products/personal-insurance/shopeasy/index.html

Key Features:

HKD or USD Policy Currency

Single premium for 1-year life protection

Accidental Death Benefit

Simple online application and no medical examination is required

#For USD Policy, with the 1.45% discount on the single premium, the Maturity Benefit is 103.5% of the total discounted premiums paid, which is equivalent to a guaranteed return rate of 3.50% p.a. upon the Policy Maturity.

Terms and Conditions apply to the plan and client incentive.

25th Anniversary Exclusive Offers for Wealth Accumulation and Future Planning

From now till 30 June 2026, Eligible Customers may enjoy:

HKD2,500 premium discount under the "Hong Kong Life 25 Years With You" campaign upon successful application of designated life insurance plans .

. A "Hong Kong Life Special Edition Octopus - China T-Union Card"* upon completion of Financial Needs Analysis .

. Exclusive surprise rewards for Hong Kong Life's Customers: Please stay tune for the announcement on Hong Kong Life's official website and social media platforms.

Official Website : https://www.hklife.com.hk/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hklifeinsurance

Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/hklifeinsurance

To learn more about Hong Kong Life's products and client incentive, please visit the branches of Hong Kong Life's Appointed Licensed Insurance Agency: Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC (Hong Kong) Bank and Shanghai Commercial Bank.

*The gift is only for customers who completed the Financial Needs Analysis and should not be regarded as an incentive of any insurance products. Terms and Conditions apply to the plan and client incentive. For details and terms and conditions of the plan and client incentive, please refer to the product brochure or promotional leaflet, or visit Hong Kong Life's website ( https://www.hklife.com.hk/ ).

About Hong Kong Life

Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was established in 2001 and is committed in providing customers with comprehensive and convenient insurance and wealth management services through an extensive distribution network of approximately 130 distribution locations, including Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong), and Shanghai Commercial Bank. Since 9 October 2025, Hong Kong Life has officially become a member of the Yuexiu Group, following the successful completion of the acquisition of Hong Kong Life by Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited ("Yuexiu").

About Yuexiu Group

Yuexiu Group is a conglomerate ranking top in asset size among all state-owned enterprises in Guangzhou, having strong presence across different sectors including banking and finance, real estate, transportation infrastructure and food, etc. Yuexiu Group holds six listed platforms, namely Yuexiu Property (123.HK), Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure (1052.HK), Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (405.HK), Yuexiu Services (6626.HK), Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (000987.SZ) and China Asset Management – Yuexiu Highway REIT (180202.SZ). Yuexiu is also the holding company of Chong Hing Bank Limited and Chong Hing Insurance Company Limited.

SOURCE Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited