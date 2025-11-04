WeBank and WeBank Technology Services Debut at Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WeBank, China's first and a world-leading digital bank, together with its subsidiary WeBank Technology Services, made their debut appearance at the Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2025, marking a new phase in their international expansion. At the event, WeBank showcased its achievements in technological innovation, practical application, and inclusive finance practices. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of WeBank, WeBank Technology Services also emphasized its commitment to technology exports and a strategic presence in Hong Kong.

The WeBank booth attracted a steady stream of visitors. The AI applications, digital employees, and fintech solutions showcased by WeBank onsite received widespread acclaim, sparking active interaction and exchange among industry professionals. WeBank Technology Services highlighted its international expansion achievements, positioning itself as a leading example of Chinese fintech going global.

As one of Hong Kong's premier innovation and technology events, the Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2025 is jointly hosted by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, and InvestHK. Held from November 3 to 7 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, this year's theme is "Curating the New Fintech Era." The event attracted over 37,000 attendees from more than 100 economies, 800+ speakers, and over 700 exhibitors.

On the first day of Hong Kong FinTech Week, John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, along with other government officials and regulatory bodies visited the WeBank booth. In addition to sharing inclusive finance products and practices, as well as its distributed core banking system, WeBank also highlighted its native AI applications and uniquely Web3-inspired digital artworks during FinTech Week. As a global leader in digital banking, WeBank has developed a proprietary distributed core banking system, achieving annual IT O&M cost per account as low as USD 0.3, peak daily transaction volumes exceeding 1.4 billion, and system availability of 99.999%. These achievements effectively support its inclusive finance initiatives. To date, WeBank has served over 430 million individual customers and more than six million MSMEs that have applied for loans.

With the rapid advancement of AI technology, WeBank is actively evolving into an AI-native bank, deepening its efforts in AI applications, infrastructure, organizational transformation, and governance, promoting the comprehensive adoption of AI technology. Currently, WeBank has deployed over 100 AI-intensive vertical applications in core business domains, more than 730 agents, and over 50 digital employees, significantly enhancing organizational efficiency. At this year's Hong Kong FinTech Week, WeBank showcased its AI-native banking roadmap, typical AI use cases, and a live interactive experience with its digital employee, Emily Ye.

Henry Ma, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of WeBank, as well as Director of WeBank Technology Services, expressed his delight in participating in this landmark fintech event in Hong Kong, "The financial industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and the future of AI-native banking is within reach. We are leveraging AI to empower business processes, create digital employees, and explore next-generation human-AI interaction models to make financial services smarter and more inclusive. As a global hub for finance and innovation, Hong Kong has always been a strategic focus for us. WeBank Technology Services is committed to contributing to the local fintech ecosystem, actively seeking collaboration opportunities with industry partners in Hong Kong, and driving sustainable growth in the sector."

As a wholly owned subsidiary of WeBank, WeBank Technology Services aims to establish its Hong Kong headquarters as a global sales and innovation center. Building on WeBank's leading fintech capabilities, WeBank Technology Services is seizing global digitalization opportunities to offer digital finance and infrastructure solutions to clients worldwide, enhancing financial digitalization and supporting the growth of local digital economies. The company has already expanded into markets including Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, engaging with over 20 potential partners and securing cooperation agreements worth over USD 100 million.

The joint presence of WeBank and WeBank Technology Services at the event garnered strong interest from financial institutions and technology companies worldwide. It showcased their robust capabilities in digital finance and technology export, underscoring their strategic commitment to using Hong Kong as a gateway to connect global innovation resources. This approach not only facilitates international market expansion but also injects fresh momentum into the global fintech ecosystem.

About WeBank

WeBank is a world-leading digital bank that has launched a series of inclusive finance products, including Weilidai (Online personal consumer micro-loan product), Weiyedai (Unsecured online working capital loan product designed for MSMEs), WeBank Wealth+ (Digital wealth management service platform offering personalized financial products) and Weichedai (Online auto loan solution provided through partnerships with car dealerships). WeBank has served over 430 million individual customers, and more than 6 million MSMEs have applied for loans. Leveraging its leading technological capabilities, WeBank independently developed the world's first core banking system based on a fully distributed framework and is advancing towards an AI-native bank. Amid steady development, it maintains robust performance and sustainable growth capabilities.

About WeBank Technology Services

WeBank Technology Services Limited ("WeBank Technology Services") was incorporated in Hong Kong, China on June 25, 2024, with a registered capital of USD 150 million.

WeBank Technology Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of WeBank. With WeBank's leading technological expertise, the Hong Kong-based company is dedicated to providing digital financial and infrastructural solutions to clients worldwide.

SOURCE WeBank