Webull Becomes First Digital Broker in Thailand to Offer US Stock Options for Retail Investors

BANGKOK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Thailand) Company Limited ("Webull Thailand"), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, owner of the popular US trading platform, today announced that it is the first digital broker in Thailand to offer US stock options. The new product offering comes just after Webull Thailand's recent launch of US index options trading for investors, also a first for a digital brokerage in Thailand. This milestone sets a new benchmark in the local brokerage market, expanding investment opportunities for local investors seeking to invest in US stocks.

A Response to Rising Retail Investor Demand

In step with Thailand's rapid adoption of innovative financial technology initiatives, Thailand's retail investors are becoming increasingly sophisticated, which creates demand for greater access to global markets. Leveraging the experience and development of products by Webull's subsidiaries operating in neighbouring countries, Webull Thailand has been able to expedite the rollout of US stock options for local investors.

By offering US stock options alongside Webull Thailand's existing suite of products, investors will now have access to real-time OPRA/CGIF market data, comprehensive trading tools including custom option chains, unilateral option strategies, option stock pickers and price tracking tools. Through these tools, investors will be better equipped to navigate the rising and falling trends of US stocks and indexes, and develope risk management techniques in managing their stock portfolio exposure and performance. Through the Webull platform, investors will also be able to place multiple order types, such as market orders, limit orders, stop orders, stop-limit orders, take-profit stop orders, etc., when trading US stock options. Additionally, within the first month of the launch of US stock options, Webull Thailand will reward investors with zero commission trading.

Webull Thailand's introduction of US index and stock options will further enhance the opportunity to tap into one of the most widely traded financial markets globally, providing a powerful tool for diversifying investment strategies and allowing for risk management, hedging, and alternative investment opportunities. Investors looking to mitigate risk exposure for their existing portfolios can also leverage US index options, which recently launched on Webull. US index options also provide leverage, where investors can control a larger position with a smaller capital outlay, therefore magnifying the potential gains or losses for local Thai investors investing in the US market.

Chonladet Khemarattana, CEO, Webull Thailand, said, "Webull's technology strength and global product suite has enabled us to be the first digital broker in Thailand to offer investors US stock options, providing Thai investors with access to additional tools to diversify their portfolios across our existing suite of US equity products. Using our experience and go-to-market strategies, we remain committed to delivering new innovations and features that will enable investors to take full advantage of global financial markets and instruments."

With this latest offering, Webull aims to solidify its position as a market leader in Thailand's broking industry, delivering cutting-edge products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of Thai investors. Webull Thailand's platform is designed to provide investors with a seamless and enjoyable investing experience. This announcement complements other existing features on the Webull Thailand platform, including 24/5 Thai customer service, competitive and transparent pricing, 24-hour trading, real-time quotes and multi-platform accessibility.

Market commentary and insights by Chonladet Khemarattana, CEO, Webull Thailand

According to Mr. Khemarattana, "With the Fed's recent rate cut and increasing market volatility across the US and Asia-Pacific due to economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the introduction of US stock options in Thailand is timely. Options are especially useful in volatile markets, allowing Thai investors to capitalize on price swings regardless of market direction."

"The Fed's decision to lower interest rates also signals a potential shift towards a more accommodative monetary policy, altering expectations for long-term economic growth of the US which may influence market trends and sentiments and impact the pricing of longer options, therefore, providing investors with alternative investment options through US stock options."

To learn more about Webull Thailand's US stock options product, more information is available on the website: https://www.webull.co.th/en/

