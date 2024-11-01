Webull Gears Up with Global Collaborators to Enhance Services for Thai Investors

Since its launch, Webull Thailand has received positive feedback from users regarding the platform's functionality and ease of use, reflecting the company's commitment to empowering local investors. The platform features innovative trading solutions and comprehensive market data, made easily accessible through collaborations with renowned financial service and technology providers such as Nasdaq, Cboe Global Markets (Cboe), Amazon Web Services (AWS), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

Chonladet Khemarattana, CEO of Webull Thailand, said: "Webull's entry into Thailand marks a significant milestone in our expansion across Asia. We are truly grateful to our global partners and collaborators for their unwavering support. We are confident that our advanced trading tools, comprehensive market data, and educational resources will empower Thai investors to achieve their financial goals and will enhance their investment experience."

Global partners and collaborators applaud and support Webull in delivering enhanced services

Webull's strategy focuses on enhancing the user experience through valuable partnerships and collaborations that enrich the resources available to investors both globally and within Thailand.

Among Webull's global partners, Nasdaq has been a key collaborator since 2020. Today, Webull Thailand is the first online broker in Thailand to offer Nasdaq TotalView® (Level 2 data), an advanced market data feed. As part of its launch promotions, Webull will provide new users with 120 days of free access to Nasdaq TotalView® and free long-term access to Nasdaq Level 1 data.

Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data for Nasdaq, noted: "We have proudly partnered with Webull for four years to provide gold source data to offer retail broker dealers and investors more transparency, and are pleased to be part of their expansion into Thailand. With access to Nasdaq TotalView® and our Level 1 data, Thai investors will now have comprehensive data access and insights to inform their investment decisions. We look forward to our continued partnership with Webull and believe in their potential to thrive in this dynamic market."

Webull is also the first broker in Thailand to offer index options. Webull's customers in Thailand can now access Cboe's exclusive S&P 500 (SPX®) and Mini-SPX (XSP®) index options, allowing them to gain greater exposure to the U.S. equity market through Webull's platform.

Cathy Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe Global Markets, stated: "We are pleased by Webull's expansion into Thailand. By introducing index options on its platform – including our proprietary SPX® and XSP® index options – Webull Thailand's customers may use these products to help execute their risk management, hedging, asset allocation, and income generation strategies. With Webull Thailand offering index options to its user base, we are excited that even more investors will be able to use our products."

Webull leverages AWS's advanced cloud and AI services globally to provide a fast, reliable, and efficient trading environment that significantly enhances the overall user experience. Powered by AWS, Webull has ensured stable and secure network access, while safeguarding data integrity. In addition, AWS's elastic and scalable computing capabilities enable Webull to efficiently manage high trading volumes during market surges.

Webull also collaborates with various other partners to enhance its offerings for investors. Since 2022, it has partnered with NYSE to provide short interest data, while collaborations with Dow Jones, LSEG, and Benzinga focus on delivering comprehensive stock news services. Additionally, since March 2021, Webull has worked with Trading Central to offer technical indicators and analysis.

Strong presence in Thailand with multiple industry firsts

In 2024, Webull became the first U.S.-based brokerage licensed to operate in Thailand, offering substantial advantages for Thai investors trading U.S. stocks. Establishing itself as a pioneering online broker in the region, Webull introduced several industry firsts as part of its expansion into the Thai market.

As the first online broker to provide 24-hour trading of U.S. stocks, Webull offers investors the chance to trade over 15,000 leading U.S. companies, as well as ETFs, options contracts, and many other new products in real time and 24/7. Webull allows investors to engage with the market at any time, accommodating different schedules and enhancing trading flexibility.

Webull is the first online broker in Thailand offering Nasdaq TotalView® advanced quotes for US stocks. Nasdaq TotalView® — the standard Nasdaq data feed for serious traders — displays the full order book depth on Nasdaq, including every quote and order at every price level in Nasdaq, NYSE, NYSE American and regional-listed securities trading on Nasdaq. Nasdaq TotalView® also disseminates the Net Order Imbalance Indicator (NOII) for the Nasdaq Opening and Closing Crosses and Nasdaq IPO/Halt Cross. This comprehensive market data will enable Thai investors to gain deeper insights into stock availability and demand, allowing for more informed trading decisions.

Webull is also the first online broker to introduce index options trading in Thailand. This feature allows investors to diversify their portfolios and hedge against market volatility, further enhancing their investment strategies.

With superior trading tools and various order types at their disposal, Thai investors using Webull can access professional-grade resources tailored to meet their individual needs.

Additionally, Webull stands out in terms of cost-effectiveness, offering zero commission for U.S. stock trading, making it one of the lowest-fee options available in the market. This enables Thai investors to access global markets without incurring high costs, while empowering them to build and manage their investment portfolios with confidence.

