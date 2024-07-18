Webull Malaysia enhances access to US market with launch of 24-Hour US Stock Trading

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation ("Webull"), owner of the popular US trading platform and a technology driven financial services firm that aims to build a global trading network and provide investors with easy access to the world's financial markets, today announced the launch of 24-Hour stock trading feature for its customers in Malaysia. This new feature will expand Malaysian access to US markets and follows closely after Webull's launch in Malaysia, which took place in May 2024.

Previously, Malaysian retail investors could only trade US stocks and ETFs across regular and extended trading hours via Webull's platform. However, with Webull's new 24-hour trading feature, trading will be available during and outside of regular and extended US trading hours. Trading after hours will be within a brand-new session – US overnight trading.

In addition to 24-hour US market trading, investors can continue to enjoy other key features, including:

Zero commissions for 180 days and zero platform fee

Investors can own Fractional Shares for as little as USD$5

Free real-time MY and US LV2 market data

17+ chart tools, 58+ technical indicators - offering timely and professional analyst ratings in-app

The launch of 24-hour trading for US equities and ETFs is in response to strong interest by Malaysian retail investors to invest in the US market, and this new feature will support the trading of popular individual securities and ETFs such as Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, SPY ETFs, among others.

Kenneth Chan, CEO, Webull Malaysia, said, "We are excited to announce the introduction of a 24-hour trading feature for the US markets, catering to retail investors in Malaysia. This feature will enable effortless trading in the US markets during Malaysian hours, effectively bridging the time zone gap. Since launching our business, we have noticed a significant interest in both Bursa Malaysia and US market trading. By enabling around-the-clock access, we lower the barriers to entry and continue our commitment to making trading accessible and affordable for all retail investors."

The new feature manages the risk of price movements outside of normal US market hours, allowing traders to enjoy price certainty and guaranteed next-day settlement of their trades, regardless of when orders are executed. With the launch of 24-hour US trading feature in Malaysia, Webull continues to prioritise innovation to provide its users with the best-in-class investing and trading experience.

Malaysia Trading Hours

Pre-market Regular After hours Overnight Daylight Saving

Time 4:00PM – 9:30PM

(MYT) 9:30PM – 4:00AM

(MYT) 4:00AM – 8:00AM

(MYT) 8:00AM – 4:00PM

(MYT) Standard Time 05:00PM –

10:30PM (MYT) 10:30PM –

05:00AM (MYT) 05:00AM –

09:00AM (MYT) 09:00AM –

05:00PM (MYT)

To learn more about Webull's 24-hour US equities trading product, more information is available on the website: https://www.webull.com.my/

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida in the United States and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, Webull is revolutionising the way individuals approach investing.

Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of the Webull Group ("Webull"), holds a Capital Markets Services License (Licence No: eCMSL/A0399/2024) under the Capital Market and Services Act 2007 and is regulated by Securities Commission Malaysia.

SOURCE Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.