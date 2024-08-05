Webull Thailand Launches Market-First 24-Hour US Stock Trading for Local Investors

In addition to 24-hour trading, local investors can also look forward to:

BANGKOK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation ("Webull"), owner of the popular US trading platform and a technology driven financial services firm, today announced the launch of its 24-hour stock trading feature for its customers in Thailand. As the first brokerage in Thailand to offer this feature, Webull Thailand will make it easier for local investors to access US markets, including US-listed equities and ETFs.

Previously, Thai retail investors could only trade US stocks and ETFs across regular and extended trading hours via Webull's platform. However, with Webull's new 24-hour trading feature, trading will be available during and outside of regular and extended US trading hours. Trading after hours will be within a brand-new session – US overnight trading.

In addition to 24-hour US market trading, investors can continue to enjoy other key features, including:

A 0.05% commission rate for US trades.

Free real-time TH and US premium Level 2 market data and NBBO Quotes.

12 drawing tools, 50+ technical indicators and 63 on-chart technical signals, offering timely and professional analyst ratings in-app.

Around the clock Thai customer service.

The ability to invest in over 15,000 US stocks, ETFs and options, such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, SPY ETF, among others.

Access to various screeners and alerts, In-depth financial data and news.

By giving local investors access to some of the world's largest and most influential companies, which are traded on US markets, Webull offers Thai investors the opportunity to participate in the growth of these global industry leaders, which might not be available in their local market. In addition, the US stock markets are some of the most liquid and efficient in the world, which is particularly attractive for retail investors that are looking to execute trades efficiently and take advantage of market opportunities. Lastly, having access to the US markets will allow local investors to better diversify their portfolio.

Chonladet Khemarattana, CEO, Webull Thailand, said, "Since our official launch as Webull Thailand three months ago, we have seen better-than-expected traction and customer satisfaction. There is a strong interest from Thai investors to trade in the US markets. We are thrilled to introduce a new 24-hour trading feature for local retail investors, enabling them to trade effortlessly and around the clock, effectively bridging the time zone gap. This new feature underscores our commitment to continuous innovation and developing new products and tools to make trading more accessible for our local investors. Thai investors can now trade US stocks as if they were living and trading in the US."

The new feature manages the risk of price movements outside of normal US market hours, allowing traders to enjoy price certainty and guaranteed next-day settlement of their trades, regardless of when orders are executed. With the launch of 24-hour US trading feature in Thailand, Webull continues to prioritise innovation to provide its users with the best-in-class investing and trading experience.

Webull Thailand is the first ever leading US brokerage to be licensed to operate in Thailand while Webull currently operates in 15 regions across 11 major markets with more than 40 million downloads globally. This follows closely after Webull rolled out the 24-Hour US stock trading feature in key markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong SAR and Japan. In addition to this 24-hour access to US markets and various other tools, local investors can continue to enjoy access to financial literacy content and access to an engaged community of other investors.

To learn more about Webull's 24-hour US equities trading product, more information is available on the website: https://www.webull.co.th/en/

About Webull:

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida in the United States and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, Webull is revolutionising the way individuals approach investing.

