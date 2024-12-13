Webull Tops the Charts: Thailand's Favorite Brokerage App

BANGKOK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Thailand, a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, the owner of the popular Webull trading platform, has been ranked as the number one Thai Brokerage application under the finance category in Thailand in terms of downloads and fastest growth, according to data from App Store and Play Store.

Webull's rapid growth in Thailand can be attributed to several key factors, including its diverse range of products, advanced trading tools, user-friendly interface, and strategic partnerships with Thai businesses. These collaborations aim to make global investment more accessible to Thai investors.

Moreover, Webull's reputation as a leading global digital investment platform, with over 20 million registered accounts across 15 countries, has further solidified its position in the Thai market.

As a result of these efforts, as of November 25, 2024, the Webull application ranked sixth in the Finance category on the App Store and seventh on the Play Store in Thailand. The growth makes Webull the highest-ranking Thai brokerage app in terms of download volume and the fastest-growing application in the country, reflecting the strong confidence of its users.

"Webull's rapid rise as the highest-ranking Thai brokerage app in terms of download volume is a testament to the strong support from our local partners and our unwavering commitment to empowering Thai investors. Through a strategic blend of online and offline initiatives, including impactful brand placements in iconic locations across Thailand, we have successfully increased awareness and driven adoption of our advanced trading tools and real-time 24/7 access. This enables Thai investors to seize new opportunities and take their trading journey to the next level." said Mr. Chonladet Khemarattana, CEO of Webull Thailand.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group operates in 15 leading countries worldwide and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves more than 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at

https://www.webullcorp.com/ and https://www.webull.co.th/.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Webull Securities (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Telephone number: +66 (0) 2026 5222

SOURCE Webull Securities (Thailand) Company Limited