Webull's Group President, Anthony Denier visits Asia-Pacific

BANGKOK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation, a world-leading digital investment platform is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of a recent visit to the Asia-Pacific region by Group President, Anthony Denier. This trip underscores Webull's growth in the APAC region, and Webull's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in the region. Building on Webull's success in the U.S. market, Webull entered Hong Kong in 2020, followed by expansions into Singapore and Australia in 2022. In 2023, Webull entered Japan and Indonesia and most recently in 2024, Malaysia and Thailand. Since establishing its presence in the APAC region through Hong Kong, Webull's assets under management (AUM) in the region has grown by more than 100%.

Webull App equips Thai investors with sophisticated trading tools

"We are incredibly proud of Webull's rapid expansion in the APAC region. Since we entered the APAC market in 2020, we have seen a steady increase in our user base, with investors leveraging Webull's trading tools to develop a comprehensive and diversified investment portfolio across the U.S and APAC markets. In the next two years, Webull aims to be the top three broker-dealer in every region, and we remain committed to developing innovative solutions that will allow us to grow significantly while ensuring trading remains accessible and affordable for all retail investors," said Anthony Denier, Group President of Webull Corporation.

Strong American genes, deeply rooted in the global market

Launched in the U.S. in 2018, Webull has since expanded its reach to Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Latin America, achieving over 40 million downloads globally and surpassing 20 million registered users. In 2023, Webull's average daily trading asset volume has a year-on-year increase of nearly 40%. The equity notional volumes of U.S. stock trades, reflecting platform user trading activity, reached US$371 billion, and the number of futures contracts traded reached 430 million. In Q4 of 2023, Webull achieved a user retention rate of 98%. These performances demonstrate the smooth trading experience for users and the trust they have in Webull.

As one of the leading digital brokerages in the U.S., Webull continues to strengthen its presence across 13 global markets. Its strong foundation in the U.S. allows Webull to serve as a key gateway for local investors in APAC to access the U.S. market. In addition, Webull is committed to providing both the tools and knowledge needed to empower investors to better navigate U.S. securities, making Webull a trusted brokerage amongst local investors.

The recent launch of Webull Thailand has been a spotlight within the region. Anthony Denier has engaged Chonladet Khemarattana, CEO of Webull Thailand and a veteran in fintech industry, to discuss the accelerating growth in the area and the expansion of product offerings to cater to a burgeoning customer base.

With a number of industry firsts, entering the Thailand market powerfully

Webull is the first US brokerage in the country to get a license to operate in Thailand, as well as the first to launched 24-Hour US Stocks and ETFs Trading feature there.

Webull is also the first online broker to offer Nasdaq Total View Level 2 (LV2), an advanced market data feed that offers comprehensive insights into the United States stock market, specifically for stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange. By having access to Total View data, Thai investors can gain a clearer understanding of the demand and supply dynamics for a stock at various price points, beyond just the best bid and ask. This transparency helps investors gauge the direction in which the price of a stock may move.

Additionally, Webull Thailand is the first online brokerage in the country to introduce index options trading, helping Thai investors to diversify their portfolios beyond individual stocks and/or hedge against the market downturn. In terms of platform capabilities, the Webull App equips Thai investors with sophisticated trading tools and the most extensive array of order types to enhance their trading strategies. Beyond its advanced products and features, Webull also dedicated to providing the local individual investors with efficient trading services, low-barrier, and more favourable commission rates to help them access global investment markets.

"Our proven operational model in the U.S. has allowed us to quickly meet the demands of Thai investors, offering them access to professional trading tools and the U.S. markets. We are committed to expanding our product line and continuously adding features that will empower our users to navigate the dynamic global financial landscape with confidence." added Chonladet Khemarattana, CEO of Webull Thailand.

SOURCE Webull Securities (Thailand) Company Limited