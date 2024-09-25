Webull's Group President visits Asia-Pacific, affirms commitment to the region

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Group President of Webull Corporation, a leading digital investment platform, Anthony Denier, recently concluded a visit to the Asia-Pacific, or APAC, region. This trip underscores Webull's growth in the APAC region and its ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in the region. Building on Webull's success in the U.S. market, Webull entered Hong Kong SAR in 2020, followed by expansions into Singapore and Australia in 2022. In 2023, Webull entered Japan and Indonesia and most recently in 2024, Malaysia and Thailand. As of 31st July 2024, Webull has achieved a remarkable year-over-year (YoY) growth rate of 100% in its assets under management (AUM) within the APAC region.

Webull Malaysia's products and services.

"We are incredibly proud of Webull's rapid expansion in the APAC region. Since we entered APAC in 2020, we have seen a steady increase in our user base, with investors leveraging Webull's trading tools to develop a comprehensive and diversified investment portfolio across the U.S. and APAC markets. In the next two years, Webull aims to be a top broker-dealer in every region, and we remain committed to developing innovative solutions that will allow us to grow significantly while ensuring trading remains accessible and affordable for all retail investors," said Mr. Denier.

Strong American genes, deeply rooted in the global market

Launched in the U.S. in 2018, Webull has since expanded its reach to the APAC region, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, achieving over 40 million downloads globally and surpassing 20 million registered users. In 2023, Webull saw a YoY increase of 38% in customer assets, reaching a value of US$8.2 billion. For the full year of 2023, the equity notional volumes of U.S. stock trades, reflecting platform user trading activity, reached US$371 billion, and the number of options contracts traded reached 430 million. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Webull achieved a user retention rate of 98%. These performances are a result of the positive trading experience for users and the trust they have in Webull.

Already one of the leading digital brokerages in the U.S., Webull continues to strengthen its presence across 13 global markets. Its strong foundation in the U.S. allows Webull to serve as a key gateway for local investors in APAC to access the U.S. market. In addition, Webull is committed to providing both the tools and knowledge needed to empower investors to better navigate the investing world, making Webull a trusted brokerage amongst local investors.

Elevating the Malaysian Trading Landscape through Cost-Efficiency and User-Centric Innovation

Webull Malaysia is reshaping the investment terrain for Malaysian traders by deploying a suite of features designed to augment the trading experience. Webull's platform ushers in newcomers and seasoned investors by offering zero commission trading for the initial six months, an initiative that significantly reduces the barriers to market entry into both U.S. and Bursa Malaysia markets and empowers more effective capital utilization. Additionally, the absence of platform fees positions Webull Malaysia as an economical option for those interested in engaging with stocks across both U.S. and local Malaysian markets.

Upholding a strong commitment to linguistic inclusivity, Webull Malaysia has executed a full integration of Bahasa Melayu across its platform interface, thereby providing a comfortable and accessible trading environment for native speakers, and by extension, bolstering user confidence. This integration, coupled with an intuitive and streamlined user interface, ensures that the platform remains highly approachable for both novice and experienced traders.

With an eye on the critical aspect of foreign exchanges, Webull Malaysia has strategically offered competitive rates, thereby minimizing the fiscal strain often associated with currency conversion and safeguarding investor capital when trading in USD-denominated markets.

Webull Malaysia presents a highly appealing platform characterised by zero initial commission fees, no platform fees, a Bahasa Melayu inclusive interface, an accessible trading environment, and competitive FX conversion rates. This comprehensive slate of attributes is thoughtfully assembled to offer a potent combination of cost efficiency and innovative trading solutions—a fitting reflection of the platform's value proposition for Malaysian investors looking to steer through the complexities of the financial markets.

Kenneth Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Webull Malaysia, emphasises the platform's advantages, asserting that, " Webull Malaysia is committed to delivering an unparalleled trading experience that prioritizes the financial sophistication and diversity of our clients. Our latest initiatives represent not just a competitive edge in the market, but also our enduring dedication to empowering investors with the tools they need to succeed in both local and global market conditions."

To learn more about Webull's products and services, please visit the website: https://www.webull.com.my/

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. With over 40 million downloads globally, the company is operational in 15 regions and provides retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

SOURCE Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.