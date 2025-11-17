Weibo Cultural Exchange Night 2025 Lands in Singapore, Fostering Global Cultural Resonance

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo, China's largest social media platform, held the Weibo Cultural Exchange Night at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on November 16, 2025, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Singapore. The third edition of this tech-driven cultural showcase held this year, highlighted people-to-people exchanges and shared social responsibility. It continued to use social platforms to connect Asian creators and artists, promote regional stories with global reach, and add new momentum to cultural exchange and strengthen mutual understanding, driving regional narratives toward global resonance.

The event drew over a thousand guests, including prominent celebrities, athletes, business decision-makers, and philanthropic leaders. The program featured a celebrity red carpet, guest interactions, artistic performances, and an awards segment that blended cultural traditions to create an immersive experience. The event also sparked significant online buzz, with viewers joining through comments and hashtags, helping extend the cultural impact to audiences watching across screens.

Echoing the earlier editions this year, the Singapore finale further showcased the platform's ability to amplify cultural voices and foster global engagement. The three 2025 Weibo Cultural Exchange Nights showcased the platform's ability to boost worldwide exposure, drive cross-border engagement, and link brands with social responsibility and cultural influence. Through performances, artist participation, and social interaction, the event showcased diverse regional expressions and shaped a unified narrative, using a "culture plus entertainment'' approach to foster more natural bridges between cultures.

The Singapore event also marked the debut of Weibo's Corporate ESG Ranking, which highlights companies' performance in sustainability, social responsibility, and cultural communication. The initiative aims to enhance trust and relevance across cultures, providing a credible visibility platform for brands to engage diverse markets and connect authentically with local audiences. Awards recognized contributions in social responsibility, including entertainment, sports and cultural social care awards, along with corporate ESG honors such as environmental responsibility, sustainable development and employee well-being.

Weibo Cultural Exchange Night serves as a pioneering platform that redefines transnational cultural exchange by integrating digital storytelling, regional narratives, and youth engagement. Bringing together global cultural institutions, artists, celebrities, and cross-industry leaders, it uses familiar voices to bridge cultural boundaries, evoke youth nostalgia, spotlight classic and emerging trends, and create a space where creators worldwide engage in meaningful cross-border dialogue and collaboration.

Transnational cultural exchanges often take the form of forums or single-industry events, making comprehensive platforms such as the Weibo Cultural Exchange Night rare. As part of Weibo's internationalization strategy to bridge cultures through entertainment, the event strengthened cultural exchange and creative cooperation between China and Southeast Asia while boosting global access to Asian cultural expression. Looking ahead, the program is set to expand to more countries and regions, exploring new models for inclusive global exchange and cross-border creative cooperation.

