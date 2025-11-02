Weihai: Engaging New Employment Groups in Social Governance for Mutual Benefit

WEIHAI, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

In recent years, Weihai has been focusing on leveraging the strengths of new employment groups—such as delivery riders, couriers, and online car-hailing drivers—who are highly mobile and have broad public contact. By fully utilizing the functions of comprehensive social management centers, the city has taken steps to "form teams, build platforms, and assign roles," guiding these workers to transition from "urban service providers" to "community safety guardians." These individuals are now actively participating in group prevention and mass governance efforts, including patrols, hazard detection, and policy promotion, injecting new vitality into grassroots social governance.

