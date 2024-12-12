JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To conclude the year 2024, the Ministry of Tourism organized the Wonderful Indonesia 12.12 activation. According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Transportation, the anticipated movement of individuals during this extended holiday period is projected to reach 110.67 million people.

Welcoming the Year-End Holidays, Numerous Wonderful Indonesia Partners Offer 12.12 Activation Promotions

Additionally, BNI forecasts that the transaction volume during the Nataru holiday period will rise by 9%-12% in comparison to regular months. Meanwhile, Bank Mandiri has set aside Rp 26 trillion in cash, reflecting a 4.6% increase from the previous year, as reported by Kompas.com. This surge is attributed to the growing demand for shopping, travel, and preparations for the Christmas and New Year celebration.

Ni Made Ayu Marthini, the Deputy for Marketing of the Ministry of Tourism, stated in Jakarta (12/12/2024) that this activation is crucial to demonstrate the commitment to collaboration between Wonderful Indonesia and its co-branding partners, encompassing campaigns through both the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy channels and those of the respective partners.

"12.12 activation is the sixth collaborative program for 2024 initiated solely by Wonderful Indonesia, excluding initiatives arising from co-branding partners. This reflects the strong commitment and enthusiasm of co-branding partners to continue contributing to the tourism sector alongside Wonderful Indonesia," stated Ni Made Ayu Marthini.

On the same occasion, Yohanes De Brito Titus Haridjati, the Director of Marketing Communications at the Ministry of Tourism, articulated the purpose of this program. "The range of products available through Wonderful Indonesia and our co-branding partners offers numerous options for both the community and tourists," he stated. The co-branding partners involved represent a variety of industrial sectors.

In the 12.12 Activation program, co-branding partners showcase their products and services through two social media accounts managed by the Ministry of Tourism: Pesona Indonesia and Creative Indonesia. By participating in this event, the Ministry of Tourism aspires to enhance the promotion of Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partners.

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported a 4.83% rise in the number of trips taken by domestic tourists in July 2024 compared to the same period last year. Alongside the increase in trips, there was also a year-on-year rise in consumer spending. It was noted that in 2019, the expenditure was IDR 960.79 thousand, in 2020 it rose to IDR 1.55 million, in 2021 it reached IDR 2.40 million, in 2022 it slightly increased to IDR 2.42 million, and in 2023 it further grew to IDR 2.57 million. The 12.12 activation program is anticipated to address the community's needs for various types of products and services.

