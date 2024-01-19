Welcoming The Year of the Dragon: A Glimpse into Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2024

The annual Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2024 returns to enchant the streets of Chinatown with a rich array of cultural festivities including the Official Street Light-Up and Opening Ceremony, the Countdown Party, and the return of the Lion Dance Competition.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations is returning to the dazzling streets of Chinatown from 11 January to 11 March 2024 to usher in the Year of the Dragon.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Chinatown – a district of cultural and historical significance – the celebrations aim to highlight Singapore's multiculturalism and diversity, kindle an appreciation for Chinese heritage and tradition while also bringing residents and international visitors together as one community.

The 2024 celebrations will showcase a lineup of engaging activities, including the annual Official Street Light-Up and Opening Ceremony, Festive Fairs, Weekend Stage Shows, the Chinese New Year Countdown Party and the return of the Lion Dance Competition.

Chinatown Chinese New Year Official Street Light-Up & Opening Ceremony

Kicking off the Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2024 is the Official Street Light-Up and Opening Ceremony on 19 January 2024. Themed, 'Soaring Into The Auspicious Dragon Year', visitors can expect an array of breathtaking dragon dioramas along New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road, and Upper Cross Street.

The Light-Up and Opening Ceremony will be held at Kreta Ayer Square and will feature an array of performances, including busking performances by Papaya Duck, a percussive drum performance by Martial House, a medley of multi-language songs by Wardy Yap and Xixi Lim, and a traditional dragon dance performance.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information, Second Minister for Home Affairs and Adviser to Jalan Besar GRC Grassroots Organisations (GROs), will join over 250 residents at the event and officially inaugurate the street light-up. The event will be broadcast live on Channel 8 and the Chinatown Festivals' Facebook and YouTube page from 19 January 2024, 6pm.

"We are delighted to welcome the Year of the Dragon with our series of festivities that unite diverse cultures and ages in Singapore and beyond. The theme this year is 'Soaring Into The Auspicious Dragon Year'. With the fitting theme, I wish everyone would fearlessly embrace the unfolding opportunities ahead," said Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information, Second Minister for Home Affairs and Adviser to Jalan Besar GRC Grassroots Organisations (GROs).

The enchanting street decorations will be displayed from 19 January 2024 to 9 March 2024 through the collaborative effort with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD). For the 13th consecutive year, the team of 13 students designed the remarkable displays for Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2024 are a testament to the unwavering dedication and months of hard work.

Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2024 Countdown Party

Marking the start of the Chinese New Year, the annual Countdown Party will be held at Kreta Ayer Square on Chinese New Year Eve, 9 February 2024, and broadcast live on Channel 8 and the Chinatown Festivals' Facebook and YouTube page from 10pm.

As the clock strikes midnight, Chinatown visitors and those tuning into the Countdown Party broadcast can anticipate an exhilarating showcase of firecrackers, featuring a diverse assortment of comets, mines, and fountains.

"The annual Chinese New Year festivities add vibrancy and excitement to the Chinatown precinct, showcasing the rich heritage and unique cultural tapestry of the Singapore Chinese community. Overseas visitors and locals alike will get to celebrate the new year through a wide selection of activities, including the countdown party, festive fairs, lion dance performances and food fairs offering delectable Chinese New Year goodies. We invite all to visit Chinatown to immerse in the celebratory atmosphere and discover more about the local culture and traditions of the festival," said Ms Lim Shoo Ling, Director, Arts and Cultural Precincts, Singapore Tourism Board.

Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2024 Festivities

In addition to the Street Light-Up, Opening Ceremony and Countdown Party, Chinatown visitors can also look forward to a lively line-up of family-friendly festivities during the Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2024.

These include the Festive Fair at the open space in front of People's Park Complex from 11 January 2024 to 9 February 2024 featuring Chinese New Year Decorations; the Festive Fair at Chinatown Street Stalls from 19 January to 9 February featuring Chinese New Year goodies; and Weekend Stage Shows held over two weekends (27-28 January 2024, 3-4 February 2024) at Kreta Ayer Square.

Lion Dance Competition 2024

This year's celebrations also see the return of the highly anticipated Lion Dance Competition happening on 27 and 28 January 2024 at Kreta Ayer People's Theatre. With tickets priced at $10 per day, the competition draws top lion dance troupes from across Singapore and Asia Pacific as they compete for the coveted title as 'King of the Lions'.

Each troupe will showcase their skill and finesse on the meihuazhuang – a traditional Chinese pedestal used in lion dance performances – performing intricate manoeuvres and daring stunts.

Sustainable Initiatives

The Chinatown Festival Committee will be organising the Adopt a Lantern initiative, a tradition upheld since 2014. All street lanterns used during the celebrations will be repurposed and available for public adoption without any charge. Individuals keen on adopting a lantern can register on Chinatown Festivals' Instagram and Facebook , from 22 February to 1 March 2024. Successful applicants will be notified of their application status by 11 March 2024.

The Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2024 runs from 11 January to 11 March 2024. To view the full programme, visit chinatownfestivals.sg .

SOURCE Chinatown Festival Committee