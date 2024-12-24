Wellbeing for Memorable Team Gatherings at Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa

DANANG, Vietnam, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the sun sets over Da Nang's coastline, imagine your team coming together at Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa. In this inspiring coastal retreat, beautiful surroundings and thoughtfully crafted activities foster connections and collaboration year-round. From yoga by the beach to laughter-filled team challenges, these wellbeing experiences recharge and strengthen bonds. End the day with a beachfront dinner, featuring signature mocktails and gourmet dishes crafted with local ingredients, creating memories to cherish forever.

Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa

Be More Rewarded: Exclusive Benefits for Your Group

To make your group's stay even more rewarding, we are offering a limited-time promotion where you can choose three complimentary benefits from the following list:

A unique wellbeing group experience for up to 25 guests

A signature mocktail added to your group's reception for a celebratory touch.

One complimentary room for every 40 room nights contracted.

One complimentary upgrade for every 20 rooms confirmed.

One complimentary upgrade to Regency Suite for VIP.

Double World of Hyatt Meeting Planner Points for clients or third-party planners.

This offer is available for bookings made by 30 January 2025, with a minimum room block of 10 rooms on peak. Be sure to mention the code "Wellbeing" when reserving to access these benefits.

Transform Your Corporate Gatherings with Wellbeing

At Hyatt Regency Danang, we go beyond hosting events to create transformative experiences. Set against panoramic ocean views and lush tropical gardens, our resort is an idyllic venue for corporate retreats. Explore our Collective Experiences Brochure, which features a variety of team-building activities and cultural immersions designed to strengthen bonds and leave lasting impressions.

When it comes to dining, our resort provides extraordinary culinary offerings. Elevate your corporate events with options ranging from beachfront BBQs to elegant sit-down dinners crafted to enhance any occasion. Browse our Event Dining Experience Guide for inspiration and menu details.

Your Invitation to Celebrate and Begin Anew

This is a perfect opportunity to reflect, recharge and create meaningful moments together. At Hyatt Regency Danang, we're here to help you create meaningful and impactful experiences for your team at any time of the year.

Terms and conditions apply for this special offer. For more information, inquiries or bookings, visit our website at www.hyattregencydanang.com or reach out to us via email at [email protected].

SOURCE Hyatt Regency Danang Resort & Spa