Wellness Innercell Expands into Indonesian Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean cosmetics manufacturing and health supplement distribution company Wellness Innercell is set to enter the Indonesian home shopping market. The company's flagship health supplement product, "Joint care" will be featured on major Indonesian home shopping channels between October and November this year.

Through this broadcast, Wellness Innercell aims to showcase the excellence of Korean health supplements to local consumers while enhancing its brand recognition across Southeast Asia. Indonesia, with a population of approximately 280 million, represents a massive consumer market that has recently seen a surge in interest toward health and wellness products, making it one of the most promising regions for expansion.

A representative from Wellness Innercell stated, "Our entry into Indonesia's home shopping market goes beyond product sales — it's a strategic move to strengthen the global presence of K-health supplements and establish a bridgehead for new market development. We plan to build a stable supply chain through partnerships with local distributors and continuously expand our product lineup tailored to local consumer needs."

Currently exporting to the United States, Wellness Innercell plans to extend its distribution network across Southeast Asia starting with Indonesia. The company will pursue a localized strategy combined with digital marketing initiatives to strengthen its presence in the global market.

SOURCE Wellness Innercell