Whale TV Starts Whale OS 10 Rollout

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale TV™ today announced that it is starting the rollout of Whale OS 10 this quarter, with existing Whale TV partners among the first brands to gain access. Whale TV, the leading independent TV OS with 43M+ monthly active TVs, also introduced the Whale TV Profit Sharing program. Through this initiative, Whale TV will compensate partner brands for every TV set shipped, plus a share of platform revenue with a combined total of up to 40% of Whale TV monetization revenue.

"We firmly believe in harmony and ensuring everyone is fairly compensated for their contributions. That's how you build partnerships that last, based on trust. Hardware margins on TVs are razor-thin, so TV brands need other sources of revenue to drive business growth," said Jason He, CEO at Whale TV. "We enable our partners to reinvest into their business so they can protect themselves against competition and expand their market share."

Whale OS 10 is a licensable TV operating system that enables TV brands to create smart & simple TVs. With the new OS, consumers can enjoy a more personalized viewing experience through user profiles and AI-powered recommendations. Whale TV helps users effortlessly navigate to their favorite entertainment, whether it's streamed, broadcasted or played on a connected device. Whale TV's voice assistant is powered by ChatGPT and LLM, enables users to interact with their TV in a more natural, conversational way.

The Whale TV operating system is available for global deployment, supporting all tuner standards and offering UI localization in 68 languages. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Whale TV collaborates with 13 TV manufacturers, including Moka, KTC, Express Luck, HKC and SQY.

Consumers can download hundreds of streaming apps from the Whale TV app store, including popular choices such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. Additionally, Whale TV+ is being rolled out to all Whale TV devices, enabling users to stream thousands of hours of free TV without the need to register or subscribe. Whale TV partners with renowned content providers and aggregators such as Lionsgate, Bloomberg, Trusted Media Brands, Amagi, OTTera and others to offer the best possible selection of free TV on its platform.

About Whale TV

Whale TV is an independent TV operating system that makes TVs smart and simple to use. Since its inception in 2011, the company has worked with 400+ TV brands and enables 43M+ monthly active TVs around the world to help consumers discover, find and watch their favorite entertainment. With its easy-to-use TV OS, the company connects consumers, TV brands, content providers and advertisers. Whale TV is headquartered in Singapore and has teams collaborating across the globe to make TV better for everyone.

