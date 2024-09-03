WHARF HOTELS ANNOUNCES THE REBRAND OF MARCO POLO HOTELS

The extensive and multi-faceted approach gives the brand its unique identity to meet the dynamic lifestyle and needs of guests

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong headquartered Wharf Hotels, a hospitality group with owned and managed properties in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, today announced a comprehensive rebrand of Marco Polo Hotels. Named after the eponymous Venetian merchant, the brand's transformation was a strategic vision focused on addressing the evolving behaviour of guests and the addition of numerous enhancements.

The new visual identity of Marco Polo Hotels.

Located in gateway cities like Beijing, Hong Kong, Jinjiang, Wuhan, Xiamen, Cebu, Davao and Manila, the refreshed Marco Polo Hotels brand is designed to inspire guests to embark on a journey of discovery whether for business or leisure.

Commenting on the transformation Wharf Hotels President, Thomas Salg, said, "We revisited our brand to ensure the rebranding and enhancements will better reflect the ethos of our namesake and address the increase of bleisure travel in Asia Pacific. Today's and tomorrow's guests are looking for more than just a place to stay; they want inspiring experiences in the form of sights, sounds and tastes – both inside our hotels and out. What we set out to accomplish definitely showcases our commitment to creating a holistic guest experience and lasting value for our stakeholders."

Corroborating industry insights and trends reveal that approximately 45% of Asia-Pacific business travellers blend work trips with leisure activities, a higher proportion compared to other regions.[1] Bleisure trips or workcations are expected to continue growing due to the demand for work-life balance, and the expectations of a modern workforce.

At the heart of the rebranding is a new series of pillars — Enrich, Connect and Responsible — that help define the essence of Marco Polo Hotels, a new visual identity, as well as a Viva Magenta brand colour to resonate with the brand's warm, vibrant and uplifting personality.

Enrich: Providing Culinary and Unexpected Experiences

Dining guests can expect activations around collaborations, special events, and themed pursuits at the food and beverage venues throughout the group. Key to this pillar is the addition of SAVVY – a modern day-to-night restaurant offering shared plates with a focus on Italian-inspired food and local specialties – to all the hotels. In the rooms and suites, modern aesthetics and amenities, such as the Continental Club, centre around comfort and convenience to complement restful stays.

Connect: Fostering Interactions

Each of the Marco Polo Hotels properties are conveniently located in their destination, making them an ideal base for connecting with neighbourhood culinary and cultural adventures, and shopping and entertainment experiences. The hotels are also well placed for hosting meetings and social celebrations with flexible and large spaces.

Responsible: Supporting Sustainable Practices

Manifesting the brand's commitment to health-conscious living and eco-friendly practices are biodegradable amenities, sustainable seafood sourcing, farm-to-table dining options, as well as energy and water efficient initiatives. All of these efforts, alongside community involvement, recognise the importance of social well-being and caring for the planet.

The brand's new visual identity and colour palette will be deployed in stages to consumer-facing marketing materials and hotel collateral throughout 2024 and into 2025. The refreshed look is the beginning of a comprehensive enhancement plan, which includes the group's first two rebranded properties – Prince Hotel, Hong Kong and Marco Polo Wuhan. Changes are expected to be progressively introduced at the other properties in the next few years, including investments in the interiors, as well as improved guest experiences.

For those looking to book a stay at Marco Polo Hotels, reserve online for the best rate guaranteed with breakfast. To enjoy a further 10% savings, guests can sign up to be a Marco Polo DISCOVERY member, which is part of Global Hotel Alliance's GHA DISCOVERY, a global loyalty programme offering exclusive benefits and rewards to members at over 800 hotels.

About Wharf Hotels

Hong Kong SAR-based Wharf Hotels, a hospitality group and subsidiary of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited, owns and/or operates 16 hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China and the Philippines across three brands – Maqo, Marco Polo Hotels and Niccolo Hotels. Collectively, the portfolio offers more than 5,000 guestrooms, meeting spaces and crafted experiences for solo and group travellers in gateway cities. For more information, please visit wharfhotels.com or LinkedIn.

About Marco Polo Hotels

Marco Polo Hotels' premium hotels in Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China and the Philippines reflect the adventurous ethos of their namesake – Marco Polo. Located in key destinations, each property is active in their community, committed to sustainability, and a central hub for gatherings and meaningful local experiences. The brand is part of Wharf Hotels' portfolio and a member of Global Hotel Alliance, the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands. For more information, please visit marcopolohotels.com, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) brings together a diverse collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. GHA represents a collection of 40 brands with more than 800 hotels in 100 countries. The award-winning GHA DISCOVERY programme serves 26 million members and generated $2.3 billion in revenue and 10 million room nights in 2023.

SOURCE Wharf Hotels