What is Next for Travel Innovation? Trip.com Group Leads with AI Toolkit at ITB Asia 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology paves the way for the future of travel, Trip.com Group demonstrated its global leadership in innovation at ITB Asia 2024, hosted at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

With a special focus on AI-powered personalisation, data-driven insights, and new tools for travellers, the company showcased how it is shaping travel experiences globally through technological solutions.

Harnessing AI to Drive Travel's Digital Transformation

On the opening day of the conference, Han Feng, Head of Marketing at Trip.com Group, delivered a keynote titled Embracing the Digital Era: How Technology is Transforming the Future of Travel. She emphasised how AI is beneficial in enhancing quality, increasing operational efficiency, and reaching diverse global audiences.

Ms Feng highlighted how AI-powered digital ads and real-time insights have driven a 25% increase in impressions and a 42% improvement in return on investment (ROI) across global markets.

She also underscored the role of Trip.com's AI travel assistant, TripGenie - which has doubled the order conversion rate and improved user engagement, with travellers spending an average of over 20 minutes more on the app when interacting with this tool. This powerful combination of AI-driven solutions has reshaped the way travellers discover and book their trips.

Ms Feng said, "Our AI innovations are not only transforming the traveller experience but also driving operational efficiency at scale. AI-powered digital ads have resulted in a 30% increase in global ads performance, while AI-driven content and search functionalities provide personalised travel recommendations, catering to the evolving needs of modern travellers."

Data-Driven Innovation Shaping the Future of Travel Experiences

The next day, in a session titled Travel Innovation Toolkit: Essential Tools for Success in Building the Next Frontier of Travel Experiences, Ru Yi, Assistant Vice President for International Markets (APAC) at Trip.com Group, emphasised how AI-powered tools are allowing the company to capture the needs of modern travellers.

In particular, Asia-Pacific travel has seen an impressive recovery, with tourism arrivals expected to reach 82% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.

Latest data showed significant growth in Asia to key markets, including Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, and Vietnam, reflecting robust demand across the region. Trip.com Group's data also showed a 232% growth in hotel bookings and 260% increase in flight bookings within the first half of 2024 compared to 2023.

She said, " With the rapid recovery of the Asia-Pacific travel market, we are seeing a surge in demand for more customised and seamless travel experiences. Our AI-powered tool and contents, like TripGenie and Trip.Best, are helping us build the future of travel, providing travellers with intuitive, data-driven solutions tailored to their preferences and behaviours."

AI-Driven Solutions at the Core of Future Travel

With proprietary tools like Trip.Best, which analyses over 100 million user reviews, Trip.com Group is at the forefront of delivering curated options for hotels, flights, and experiences. More than 70% of users rely on this AI-driven tool for travel decisions, with 65% directly influenced by its recommendations.

By continuously enhancing personalisation and seamless experiences, the company is empowering travellers to make informed choices and paving the way for a new era of global travel.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

