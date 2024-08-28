Which special guest will be attending SingNow's 8th-anniversary celebration?

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 25th, the online event series celebrating SingNow's 8th anniversary concluded. Surely, all the beloved SingNow users have their invitations in hand to attend the 8th-anniversary celebration of SingNow.

To demonstrate grandeur and express gratitude to its users, SingNow has booked the entire YOYO Factory hall (2bis Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Da Kao, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City) on September 7th to host this offline 8th-anniversary celebration. The event will be organized in a martial arts atmosphere, providing you with the most authentic experience. Moreover, SingNow has specially invited a "brother" to attend the event—none other than the male singer Phạm Đình Thái Ngân.

Phạm Đình Thái Ngân shared, "I am very happy to be invited to SingNow's 8th birthday celebration. For me, this is a meaningful occasion to meet with the music-loving community of SingNow, to share the joy and passion for music." Thái Ngân also sent his congratulations to SingNow: "Happy 8th birthday, SingNow! May SingNow continue to grow and remain a place that connects the hearts of music lovers."

The singer also revealed that he would perform some of his hit songs at the event, including "Burn the Night Away," "Let's Love, My Friend," and "You Are the Reason," hoping to bring thrilling and emotional moments to all attendees.

In addition to the presence of Phạm Đình Thái Ngân, SingNow has prepared many special souvenirs. Every user attending the 8th-anniversary celebration of SingNow will receive a commemorative T-shirt. After participating in games such as Archery, Ring Toss, and Collecting Martial Arts Secrets, you will receive a new version of the Kara Soul from SingNow and three chances to win a lucky draw. Furthermore, when the hall opens, you can join stage games for a chance to win limited edition SingNow backpacks and have the opportunity to win cash prizes and other gifts.

The 8th-anniversary celebration of SingNow is an opportunity to mark the proud journey that SingNow has gone through. SingNow eagerly awaits your presence at this anniversary celebration. Thank you for always being with SingNow over the years, and we hope we will continue to stand side by side together!

