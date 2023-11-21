VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At IAAPA Expo 2023 in Orlando, WhiteWater, the leading global designer and manufacturer of waterparks, showcased new products, the progress of high-profile projects, and elaborated on the trend of vertical water parks.

New Products, New Sensations

WhiteWater’s Global Project Updates at IAAPA Expo 2023

Unveiled at the show was Wall Runner, a new water slide sensation that extends the zero G feeling like never before. Through artfully crafted arcs, this innovative ride creates a drifting experience that propels rafts sideways while maintaining forward momentum. Wall Runner not only offers first-of-its-kind thrills, its unique shape also provides novel branding and theming opportunities for a most photogenic attraction.

Other products launched earlier this year are:

Infinity Master Blaster , WhiteWater's popular water coaster in a continuous loop ride path

, WhiteWater's popular water coaster in a continuous loop ride path Mini Blaster , pint-sized rendition of the thrilling original

, pint-sized rendition of the thrilling original Elevated AquaForms 12 won this yea Brass Ring Award for Best New Product, W r's, W Park Ride /Attraction under $2 million

Complete range of wave products are available to WhiteWater clients: sheet wave with FlowRider®, deep flow stationary wave with FlowSurf™, and surf lagoon with Endless Surf. All offer different ride experiences yet have the potential be anchor attractions in leisure and entertainment venues.

Vertical Water Parks

Trending this year is the concept of vertical water parks. These sky-high towers not only serve as landmarks, they also pack in the most thrills per square meter. Soon to open is the Icon Tower at Meryal in Qatar, which is breaking two records: the world's tallest water slide and the most number of water slides coming off a single tower.

The tallest water slide tower in North America, The Rise of Icarus, will open summer 2024 at Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park in Wisconsin, USA. In China, M100 Waterpark in Zhejiang will be the world's tallest water slide tower when completed, boasting 100m in height and launching 12 slides.

Global Project Updates

Asia Pacific

In China, the world's biggest indoor ski hall SnowStar will open a world-class water park, with park design and all 15 of the water attractions provided by WhiteWater. In Japan, Nagashima Spa Land will impress with the world's largest funnel slide, the Mega Abyss. Having opened its latest expansion, Oasis Gardens, Waterbom Bali in Indonesia will unveil a new kids' area with the biggest AquaForms in the world, with 16 platforms of interactive fun.

Europe

The highly anticipated Oceana at Liseberg in Sweden will be ready to welcome guests to enjoy 14 water attractions, including the highest mega-drop Master Blaster in the world. Fårup Sommerland in Denmark is making the biggest expansion investment with a tower, launching the world's first Boomerango + Tailspin Fusion. In Munich, Germany, o2 SURFTOWN MUC will forever change location-based entertainment in Europe with a state-of-the-art Endless Surf surf lagoon.

Americas

In South America, the most visited water park on the continent, Thermas dos Laranjais in Brazil, will open an epic tower featuring a Family Master Blaster + Orbiter + Anaconda Fusion and a Family Master Blaster + Constrictor + Galaxy Bowl Fusion—both firsts in the world.

Wilderness at the Smokies in Tennessee will have the world's first water slide with Reverse AquaLucent effects. Hurricane Harbor Maryland at Six Flags America will have the tallest water coaster in the Mid-Atlantic and Margaritaville at Lanier Islands will have the first water coaster in Georgia. The world's first Mini Blaster will open at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels in Texas.

The new RainFortress 5 at Hurricane Harbor New Jersey at Six Flags Great Adventure will have 180 features and 7 slides. Bavarian Inn in Michigan will open kids' area and slides as part of its $80 million investment to create the biggest indoor water park in the state. Over to the high seas, Carnival Jubilee will set sail from Galveston, Texas, later this year with thrilling body slides and a custom AquaPlay on board.

Canada's Wonderland will open the country's first 6-person Boomerango to the delight of regulars to this renowned park.

Middle East

WhiteWater is amid the pulsating attractions industry growth in the Middle East. Besides the extraordinary Icon Tower, Meryal will feature waves, aquatic play structures, and 36 water slides across 39.5 acres. In Kuwait, New Messilah Beach, an upscale club, is being re-designed with fresh aquatic amenities. More major WhiteWater projects in the region will be revealed in following months.

"We're excited to be working on impactful new projects, both with familiar repeat clients and in pioneering new territories," said WhiteWater President and Endless Surf Co-Founder, Paul Chutter. "The attractions industry is full of buzz again with new investments, and we're fortunate to have trusted partners to work with to create exceptional guest experiences through our complete portfolio—whether water parks, water rides, surf, or software."

