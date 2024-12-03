Williams Lea bolsters leadership and growth focus with two executive committee appointments

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech-enabled business support services firm Williams Lea announces the appointment of Hillary McNally as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Alastair Kelly as Managing Director, Asia Pacific. These appointments exemplify Williams Lea's investment in transformation and global growth as the company accelerates its development of tech-enabled products and transforms its solutions for legal, financial and professional services firms.

McNally comes to Williams Lea with over 25 years of progressively senior sales and client management roles at Thomson Reuters. Most recently she was General Manager, Corporate Legal for Thomson Reuters, which included Financial and Professional Services firms, and prior to that, Vice President, Sales and Client Management/Global Large Law Firms. She received her law degree (Juris Doctor) and a B.A. in English from Loyola University.

Kelly, who joined Williams Lea in July, was previously Head of International Operations for Broadridge Asset Management Solutions. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Eze Software and Dealogic and was a Financial Services Management Consultant in the UK. He received a master's degree from the London School of Economics.

Clare Hart, Williams Lea CEO, said: "Hillary and Alastair have joined our organization at a pivotal time, as we bring more advanced AI capabilities to market and our clients increasingly look to Williams Lea to deliver technology-driven business services efficiencies. We are fortunate to have two experienced, client-focused leaders join our business." She added: "Their respective backgrounds in legal tech and fintech ideally suit them to help drive the next phase of Williams Lea's growth and transformation."

"I'm thrilled to join Williams Lea and collaborate with the entire team to accelerate growth," said Hillary McNally, CRO Williams Lea. "I look forward to partnering with our clients to ensure their success leveraging Williams Lea's expert teams and technology to transform their organizations."

Said Alastair Kelly, Managing Director APAC, Williams Lea: "The opportunity to blend my background delivering tech-enabled solutions for financial services clients with Williams Lea's talented operational and client-focused teams will help scale Williams Lea's business in Asia and Australia." He added: "I'm excited to help accelerate Williams Lea's global transformation and deliver innovative solutions that empower our clients to execute on their own strategies."

