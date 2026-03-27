Wingate: Request for Expressions of Interest - Issue of Debentures

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAL Trustees Limited ACN 609 737 064 in its capacity as trustee of the Australian Credit Warehouse Trust (the Issuer) proposes to issue up to AUD $100 million subordinated, secured debentures for subscription by Investors (Debentures).

Indicative details of the Debentures are as follows:

Issuer AMAL Trustees Limited ACN 609 737 064 in its capacity as trustee of the Australian Credit Warehouse Trust (Trust) Trust Manager Wingate Property Funds Management Pty Ltd ACN 612 109 556 (Manager) Security Trustee AMAL Security Services Pty Limited ACN 609 790 758 as trustee of the Australian Warehouse Trust Security Trust Principal Amount Up to AUD $100,000,000, to be fully drawn at financial close. The Issuer may accept oversubscriptions in its absolute discretion. Purpose The Issuer will invest the proceeds of the Debentures to fund its acquisition of unsecured investments in an agreed portfolio of assets which predominantly comprises of property and corporate loans (Portfolio). The Debentures will be subordinated and secured, ranking behind a senior noteholder. Security Secured by General Security Agreement granted by the Issuer in favour of the Security Trustee. Term Up to 48 months after financial close, subject to repayment or realisation of the underlying loans or other assets in the Portfolio. Interest Rate: 25% p.a. Limitation of liability The Issuer enters into the transaction documents (including note subscription agreement) only in its capacity as trustee of the Trust. Any liability is limited to, and can be enforced against the Issuer only to the extent to which it can be satisfied out of the assets of the Trust out of which the Issuer is actually indemnified for the liability. Governing Law Victoria, Australia.

The Manager (on behalf of the Issuer) is seeking expressions of interest from prospective Investors for participation in the proposed Debenture issue to be undertaken in or around late-April 2026.

Interested Investors are invited to notify the Manager of their interest in participating in the subscription for the Debentures, the scale of their prospective interest in the Debentures and any terms / conditions required in relation to that prospective investment.

The draft note subscription agreement together with the draft warehouse documentation and further information on the Debentures will be available upon request.

Public Offer / Withholding Tax

This notice constitutes an offer by the Issuer to issue debentures or a debt interest for the purposes of, and in accordance with, the "public offer test" in section 128F(3) of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (Cth) (Tax Act).

Investors will be required to make customary representations and warranties about their status to assist the Issuer to demonstrate compliance with section 128F of the Tax Act, including that the Investor is not an "Associate" (as defined in the Tax Act) of the Issuer.

Disclaimer

Nothing in this invitation constitutes a representation by the Issuer, the Manager or any of their Related Entities (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001) in relation to the issue of the Debentures. Investors must rely solely on their own investigations and not on any other information provided by the Issuer or Manager in making the decision to participate in the Debenture issue.

This invitation is not provided to any person located in a jurisdiction where its provision or dissemination would be unlawful. Any person who receives this invitation in circumstances where receipt of it is unlawful or unauthorised or requires the Issuer or Manager to take any additional steps, including registration, must not accept this invitation.

Confidentiality

The information contained in this invitation and any other information provided in relation to the Debenture issue must be kept confidential.

For expressions of interest and further information please contact:

Wingate Property Funds Management Pty Ltd ACN 612 109 556

Attention: Michael Sack

WINGATE | Level 48, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000

| [email protected] |www.wingate.com.au

SOURCE Wingate