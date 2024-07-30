wire & Tube China 2024 Visitor Pre-registration Opens

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- wire & Tube China 2024 will be held September 25-28 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. After 20 years of growth and accumulation, wire & Tube China has developed into the flagship exhibition of the industry. In 2024, the exhibition's scale will be expanded to 10 pavilions (W1-W3, E1-E7) in Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

wire & Tube China onsite photo

These trade fairs are expected to cover an exhibition area of 114,500 square meters, with more than 1,900 companies exhibiting. In addition, Tube China will also set up two special zones: "Thermprocess China 2024" and "Saw and Laser Cutting China 2024". wire & Tube China 2024 connect a number of industry giants and create a truly "one-stop business platform" that links upstream and downstream players in the industry.

Exclusive Benefit for Group Visitors (5 Persons or More)

Quick Entry: The organizer will prepare the visitor pass for you in advance, and you can collect all your passes at ''GROUP VISITOR COUNTER'' quickly. Well Reception by Organizer: A simple welcome reception at registration hall, we'll take a photo for your group. Special Visitor Package: Each group will receive a welcome package incl. souvenir and show guide, etc. Match-making Service: You submit your purchase demands to us, based on which we will give you a recommended exhibitors list for your onsite match making.

"Match Making" Facilitates Efficient Connections Between Buyers and Exhibitors

The "Match Making" activity is an added-value service specially launched by wire & Tube China to further enhance the quality of exhibition services and optimize the interaction and cooperation between buyers and exhibitors. Buyers only need to provide detailed procurement requirements to the organizers, who will then match suitable exhibitors based on the buyers' needs and schedule meeting times for both parties in the on-site negotiation area, thereby improving the efficiency of the exhibition and enhancing the overall experience.

Unmissable Concurrent Events

This year, 20th anniversary events, industry conferences, new technology launches, new product presentations, and symposiums will be held concurrently. Industry leaders, renowned scholars, and technical experts will gather to discuss cutting-edge concepts, hot trends, and innovative technologies with industry professionals, facilitating the collision and fusion of ideas and perspectives.

**More exciting concurrent events will be revealed one after another, stay tuned!

SOURCE Messe Düsseldorf Shanghai