WIRobotics Begins Building a Physical AI Development Ecosystem: The First Technology Release Features the ALLEX Simulation Model

Additional core ALLEX technologies to be released sequentially

Expanding the Physical AI development ecosystem through high-fidelity Sim-to-Real validation

Building an open Physical AI development ecosystem for researchers and robotics developers

SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRobotics, a global robotics company (Co-CEOs: YounBaek Lee and Yong-Jae Kim), today announced the launch of its technology disclosure roadmap for building a Physical AI development ecosystem.

WIRobotics plans to gradually release the core technologies developed throughout its humanoid robot program to researchers and developers. As the first technology release, the company has unveiled the simulation model of its humanoid robot, ALLEX, together with the results of its Sim-to-Real (Simulation-to-Real) validation.

Photo Courtesy of WIRobotics Comparison of the real ALLEX humanoid robot and its simulated motion. The released simulation model accurately reproduces the robot's physical characteristics through high-fidelity Sim-to-Real validation.

Across the global robotics industry, Physical AI—which enables robots to perceive, reason, and act in the physical world—is gaining attention as one of the next-generation core technologies. In particular, development approaches based on simulation environments that accurately reflect the characteristics of real robots are rapidly expanding in the humanoid robotics field.

In response to this trend, WIRobotics plans to go beyond robot development by building an open development ecosystem where external researchers and developers can actively participate. The goal is to provide an environment in which a wide range of algorithms and AI models can be researched and validated through simulation, even before physical robots become commercially available.

The newly released ALLEX simulation model focuses on minimizing the Sim-to-Real Gap between the simulation environment and the physical robot. In particular, the model precisely reproduces the characteristics of the real ALLEX, including its high backdrivability and force transparency. This demonstrates the robot's highly differentiated Real-to-Sim characteristics, where the behavior of the physical robot closely matches that of the ideal simulation model. As a result, researchers and developers can conduct ALLEX-based robot control, learning, and synthetic data generation research without requiring access to physical hardware. The released model is available in MJCF format for MuJoCo, USD format for Isaac Sim, and URDF format for ROS.

This release marks the first step in WIRobotics' Physical AI technology disclosure roadmap. The company plans to continue releasing additional core technologies developed throughout its humanoid robot program, further expanding the Physical AI development ecosystem.

Meanwhile, WIRobotics has also released a technical demonstration video through its official YouTube channel, showcasing the validation of consistency between the real robot and the simulation environment. The video provides a closer look at the technical implementation and the validation process.

Yong-Jae Kim, Co-CEO of WIRobotics, said:

"In humanoid robot development, simulation models are a core infrastructure that serves as the foundation for learning, validation, and synthetic data generation. A simulation environment that effectively reflects the characteristics of the real robot enables developers to validate algorithms more quickly and increases the potential for successful deployment on physical hardware."

He added:

"We plan to make the ALLEX research platform available later this year. By releasing the ALLEX simulation model, we hope more developers will begin ALLEX-based research even before the hardware becomes widely available. We will continue expanding a development ecosystem where research outcomes can ultimately be applied to real robots."

About WIRobotics

Founded in 2021 by former Samsung Electronics robotics engineers, WIRobotics is a robotics company developing wearable robots and humanoid robots.

Through its wearable robot WIM series, WIRobotics received CES Innovation Awards from 2024 through 2026, demonstrating its technological excellence. The company has expanded into global markets, including Europe, Japan, and China, providing a wide range of robotics solutions designed to enhance user mobility.

In 2025, WIRobotics unveiled its humanoid robot platform, ALLEX, and has continued expanding its research in the field of Physical AI. In 2026, the company was selected for the Physical AI Fellowship, a global program led by NVIDIA and Amazon Web Services (AWS), recognizing its technological competitiveness.

WIRobotics also successfully completed a Series B funding round of approximately KRW 95 billion in 2026, accelerating the development of next-generation robotics technologies and its global business expansion.

For more information, please visit the official WIRobotics website and YouTube channel.

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fsfo_FZDS0

GitHub:

https://github.com/wirobotics-rih/allex_model

SOURCE WIRobotics