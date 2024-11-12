WINAICO's initial actions to adhere to EU human rights protections

HSINCHU, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Formally adopted by the European Council at the end of July 2024, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) motivates businesses and supply chains to take a more constructive approach on issues of human rights and the environment. Therefore, as the initial phase of the human rights construction, WIN WIN Precision Technology Co., Ltd., which has been fostering the renewable energy market in Europe for over 16 years, deployed ahead of schedule in 2023 and formally obtained the SA8000 international standard for social responsibility in early November 2024.

With SA8000 Certification, WIN WIN Company and its solar brand WINAICO Support Human Rights in 9 elements.

Human rights concerns rank as the next priority for sustainable development goals, behind climate change and the shift to a low-carbon economy. A safe workspace, equitable employment terms, and opportunities for professional growth are considered as indicators of labor rights. Employees in certain nations or businesses are allegedly asked to put in extra hours, as well as have their salaries and property withheld, which are all counterexamples of human rights.

As a multinational enterprise that specializes in both new energy and semiconductors, WIN began by manufacturing essential equipment components, then expanding into branding of solar modules. According to Mr. Szu-Ming Chen, CEO of WIN, says that the company keeps abreast of trends in the EU market since approximately 80% of solar products are shipped to European nations, and the achievement of the SA8000 accreditation can be seen as a good example of corporate social responsibility.

SA8000 (Social Accountability) measures the effectiveness of human rights in 9 elements: child labor, forced or compulsory labor, health and safety, free association and collective bargaining, discrimination, disciplinary practices, working hours, remuneration, and management system. Meanwhile, the "Zero Placement Fee" is applied, meaning that all employees, particularly migrant workers, would not be required to pay for expenses like healthcare, visas, and airline tickets when being recruited.

Companies that have earned the SA8000 social responsibility certification include theme parks, sportswear brands, and tech companies; WIN is considered a pioneer in the energy sector. "Human rights have always been a core value in Europe, and the SA8000 certification would make our clients' and partners' willingness to partner with us." stated Marc Ortmanns, Head of Germany. As noted by Australia's managing director, Blair Pester, "WIANICO is a prominent business and one of the few energy brands to have earned the SA8000 certification, which ensures the quality of the goods and human rights."

For more information on WINAICO's certified practices and product offerings, please visit https://winaico.com/

About WIN

WIN WIN Precision Technology Co.,Ltd., a company founded in 2003, emphasizes both on semiconductors and new energy. The Semiconductor BU, which specializes in developing and producing key equipment components, has been regarded by international foundries as the premier supplier. Under the solar branding WINAICO, the New Energy BU has installed more than 200,000 rooftop modules across 29 countries.

