With the support of StartUP@Taipei, 10 Taipei Startups Shine at Techsauce Global Summit in Thailand!

TAIPEI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StartUP@Taipei once again leads Taipei startups to participate in Thailand's premier startup event, Techsauce Global Summit 2024. This year's three-day Techsauce event features multiple forums and attracts participants from Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and other countries. Under the guidance of StartUP@Taipei, 10 promising Taipei startups from sectors such as smart agriculture, marketing technology, information security, blockchain, and trust technology are exploring the local entrepreneurial ecosystem in Thailand.

Taipei startup group photo (PRNewsfoto/Startup@Taipei)

Prior to the event, to help the teams gain a deeper understanding of the startup ecosystem in Thailand and Southeast Asia, StartUP@Taipei has organized a series of visits, including to True Digital Park, one of Thailand's three major telecom giants; the Digital Council of Thailand; LINE Thailand; Rise; and Thailand's national oil company PTT. These visits are aimed at preparing for expansion into new Southeast Asian markets. Additionally, StartUP@Taipei has partnered with the Filipino startup community TechShake and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) to host a Techsauce side event, which attracted over 50 participants.

On the first day of the exhibition, StartUP@Taipei, together with the ten participating teams, took to the Tech Showcase stage for a Startup Pitching session. This not only introduced the audience to the StartUP@Taipei brand but also provided information about the participating teams. The session attracted attendees to visit the Taipei Pavilion to learn more about the startups, facilitating potential collaborations.

Notably, Gogolook was honored with the Techsauce Innovation Award, which was presented on the final day of the exhibition. Additionally, Crypto-Arsenal engaged in discussions and established connections with Fintech Thailand; Spot exchanged ideas with the Thai Premier League and True Digital Park; and Turing Space secured a collaboration opportunity with UNESCO's EE-Net during the event.

