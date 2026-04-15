Wondershare Brings Filmora to Microsoft's Asia Channel LINC Event to Showcase Offline AI-Powered Creative Workflows

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in creative software and productivity solutions, was invited by Microsoft Corporation to participate in the Asia Channel LINC Event, where it showcased its flagship video creativity software, Wondershare Filmora, as the centerpiece of its presence. At the event, Wondershare demonstrated how next-generation Windows AI PCs are enabling a new era of offline, on-device creative AI workflows, while its broader software portfolio, including Wondershare PDFelement and Wondershare EdrawMax, was also featured at the booth.

Wondershare was invited by Microsoft Corporation to participate in the Asia Channel LINC Event.

Hosted by Microsoft from April 8 to 9, the event brought together ecosystem partners to explore new growth opportunities driven by Windows 11 AI innovation, intelligent device experiences, and enterprise-ready AI solutions. Wondershare's participation signals its continued leadership in AI-powered creative applications, where the company is actively exploring how emerging technologies can unlock new possibilities for creative expression and digital communication. By collaborating with global ecosystem partners, Wondershare is helping define the future of AI-powered creativity, enabling individuals and organizations to transform ideas into impactful visual stories with greater intelligence and efficiency.

Building on this vision, Wondershare presented under the theme "Smarter Video Creation with AI on Windows AI PCs," with Wondershare Filmora serving as the centerpiece of its showcase. During the live demonstration, Filmora highlighted how next-generation Windows AI PCs are enabling more intelligent and localized video creation experiences, marking a significant advancement in AI-powered creative workflows.

Leveraging the local NPU acceleration architecture of Windows AI PCs, Filmora showcased how features such as AI Object Removal and AI Video Enhancement can be further optimized for offline use. The live demo demonstrated how users can seamlessly remove unwanted people and objects from video footage and intelligently restore missing details in low-resolution videos, all without an internet connection and with processing kept entirely on-device. By offloading compute-intensive tasks from traditional CPU and GPU resources, the integration delivers faster response, stronger privacy protection, and a smoother, more stable editing experience.

Beyond the live demonstration, Filmora also highlighted its broader collaboration with Microsoft at the platform level, including early progress in native support for Windows on Arm architecture. In addition, the showcase featured concept demonstrations of natural language interaction and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), enabling users to input everyday language for cross-language command understanding and more intelligent asset matching, further enhancing the overall creative experience within the Windows ecosystem.

In addition to the live showcase, Wondershare also highlighted Filmora's broader product innovations, including advanced creative capabilities such as AI Extend, AI Portrait, Smart Cutout, dual-timeline improvements, and new data-driven templates, further reinforcing its commitment to delivering a smarter and more efficient end-to-end video creation experience for creators and professional teams.

"AI is rapidly transforming the way people create, communicate, and bring ideas to life," said Rocky Tang, Head of APAC Marketing. "As a leading innovator in AI-powered creative applications, we are proud to collaborate with global ecosystem partners such as Microsoft to explore new possibilities for intelligent content creation. Our participation in the Asia Channel LINC Event reflects our continued efforts to make AI creativity faster, more private, and increasingly independent of cloud-based workflows."

In addition to Filmora, Wondershare also showcased its broader software ecosystem, including Wondershare PDFelement and Wondershare EdrawMax, further demonstrating the company's commitment to supporting productivity and visual collaboration across the Microsoft environment. PDFelement highlighted its seamless integration with Microsoft Office workflows through one-click PDF conversion into editable Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files, while also showcasing its advanced admin console for comprehensive user reporting and license management across AI, cloud, and eSign solutions. The product further demonstrated AI-powered capabilities such as smart redaction and professional translation, alongside enhanced features including batch signing and an upgraded measurement tool, helping enterprises improve efficiency and document security. Meanwhile, EdrawMax showcased deep compatibility with Microsoft Office applications and Visio file formats, supported by an extensive template library for creating professional charts and graphics, enabling users to convert diagrams into editable Office documents, embed visuals directly into Office workflows, and generate data-driven charts through Excel-based imports.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagraming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

SOURCE Wondershare Technology