HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wong To Yick, the iconic Hong Kong medicated balm brand trusted for over half a century, proudly unveils its newly upgraded official website, marking a significant milestone in the brand's global expansion journey. As the second major initiative under its brand upgrading programme, the new digital platform follows the earlier announcement of Cantopop diva Joey Yung as the brand's first-ever ambassador, a powerful "No.1 × No.1" partnership.

Wong To Yick Unveils Revitalised Official Website Launching a New No.1 Brand Chapter with Ambassador Joey Yung Enhanced Authenticity Guidance & Usage Education for Elevated Consumer Confidence

The revitalised website extends Wong To Yick's brand values to a global audience through a modernised interface, a refined tri-lingual structure (Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and English), and a redesigned Authenticity Verification page. Together, these enhancements strengthen consumer trust and reinforce Wong To Yick's position as Hong Kong's No.1 Muscle Pain Reliever¹ and No.1 Medicated Oil Segment² leader, now on track to secure its fourth consecutive No.1 year.

Elevated Authenticity Verification Experience

The new website features a sophisticated, pared-back interface designed for clarity and intuitive navigation across markets. Presented in three fully localised languages, the platform delivers a seamless brand experience for users in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and international regions.

A centrepiece of this upgrade is the completely redesigned Authenticity Verification section. The page now adopts a clean, structured layout with step-by-step guidance that educates users on identifying key packaging features, empowering global consumers to distinguish genuine products with confidence. This elevated transparency reflects Wong To Yick's long-standing commitment to consumer protection and reinforces the brand's integrity in an increasingly complex market environment.

The Usage Guide has likewise been extensively enhanced, featuring visual demonstrations and videos that clearly illustrate correct application techniques across various muscle groups, as well as instructions on pairing the product with heat therapy to amplify relief. These improvements deepen consumer understanding and highlight the brand's dedication to professional education and safe, effective product use.

Connecting with the Next Generation of Global Consumers

Beyond a visual and structural redesign, the upgraded website represents a strategic leap in Wong To Yick's globalisation efforts. The platform's modern design, coupled with easily digestible multi-market content, strengthens the brand's communication with consumers worldwide and brings the craftsmanship of "Made in Hong Kong" to a broader stage.

Aligned with the brand's transformation strategy, the collaboration with Joey Yung further accelerates Wong To Yick's evolution. Her professionalism, resilience, and cultural influence mirror the brand's heritage and spirit. Together, Joey's ambassador role and the revitalised digital platform serve as dual engines of brand elevation—enhancing visibility, broadening global relevance, and fortifying Wong To Yick's premium position in the wellness category.

Looking ahead, Wong To Yick will continue to build on its legacy through innovation, authoritative product education, and a unified global brand voice. With its renewed digital presence and strategic initiatives, the brand is well-positioned to strengthen its No.1 leadership and bring Hong Kong's exceptional craftsmanship to an expanding international audience.

1 Sales Value (HK$) and Sales Volume (KG/LITRE) in the Muscle Pain Reliever category from Feb 2022 – Jan 2025. (Copyright © 2025, NielsenIQ) ² Sales Value (HK$) and Sales Volume (KG/LITRE) in the Oil segment of Muscle Pain Reliever category from Feb 2022 – Jan 2025. (Copyright © 2025, NielsenIQ)

About Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm

Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm: A Hong Kong Legacy Spanning Over Half a Century



Brand Heritage

"Pain stems from blockage; relief comes from flow." This ancient Chinese medical philosophy has been the lifelong guiding principle of Mr. Wong To Yick, founder of Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm. As an iconic Hong Kong brand established in the 1960s and now in its second generation of leadership, Wong To Yick has remained steadfast in its original mission through decades of societal change, upholding the artisan spirit of "mastering one craft with relentless dedication".



In 1950s, Mr. Wong began his journey from a humble herbal tea shop in Sham Shui Po, combining decades of medical expertise with the essence of traditional Chinese medicine. Through rigorous clinical trials and formula refinement, he developed this revolutionary liniment with unparalleled penetrating efficacy in 1968. From grassroots word-of-mouth recognition to becoming an internationally renowned authority in Chinese herbal medicine, the product's "activate circulation, relieve pain" benefits have made it a testament to Hong Kong's excellence in traditional medicine.

Commitment to Craftsmanship

For over 50 years, Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm has embodied the philosophy of "a lifetime devoted to perfecting one art". Amidst changing times, the brand upholds "100% Made in Hong Kong" integrity, with stringent quality control across every step of production at its self-operated factories in Kwai Chung and Yuen Long. From sourcing premium global herbal ingredients to blending time-honored techniques with modern technology, each bottle undergoes 18 meticulous processes to meet international pharmaceutical standards.

The Hong Kong Spirit & Brand Promise

To Wong To Yick, "Made in Hong Kong" is more than a label—it's an enduring pledge. For over half a century, we've preserved traditional medicine craftsmanship with an artisan's heart, ensuring every bottle upholds a solemn promise to consumer well-being.

The brand is built on three core values:

Efficacy: Time-tested formulas rooted in ancient wisdom

Time-tested formulas rooted in ancient wisdom Safety: Naturally sourced herbs with rigorously monitored production

Naturally sourced herbs with rigorously monitored production Trust: Uncompromising quality consistency for 50+ years

As brand ambassador Joey Yung reflects, "This isn't just a liniment—it's the crystallization of Hong Kong ingenuity". From a Sham Shui Po shop to global markets, Wong To Yick epitomizes the true Hong Kong spirit: upholding professional essence through change while pursuing excellence through refinement. Every drop tells the story of Hong Kong's "do one thing perfectly" perseverance.

This commitment has made Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm a collective memory across three generations of Hongkongers and an indispensable safeguard in countless household medicine cabinets. We believe genuine Hong Kong spirit isn't measured by scale, but by an unyielding dedication to quality that stands the test of time.

