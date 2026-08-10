Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm Tops Sales in Both Muscle Pain Reliever and Medicated Oil Categories for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Cantopop Diva Joey Yung Continues the "No.1 × No.1" Legacy of an Iconic Hong Kong Brand

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, iconic Hong Kong medicated balm brand Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm appointed Cantopop Diva Joey Yung as its first-ever brand ambassador, launching the landmark "No.1 × No.1" partnership to celebrate a shared commitment to excellence and the spirit of growing stronger through challenges. Following a year of comprehensive brand elevation, Wong To Yick today announced that it has ranked No.1 in Hong Kong for both the Muscle Pain Reliever category¹ and the Medicated Oil Segment² for the fourth consecutive year. The achievement further consolidates the brand's market leadership and reaffirms the enduring trust it has earned through its unwavering commitment to Made-in-Hong Kong quality and product excellence.

Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm Tops Hong Kong Sales in Both Muscle Pain Reliever and Medicated Oil Categories for the Fourth Consecutive Year

High-resolution promotional photo download: Here

According to NielsenIQ MarketTrack retail measurement data, Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm captured a 52.5% volume share of Hong Kong's overall Muscle Pain Reliever category and a 99.3% volume share of its Medicated Oil Segment in the year ended January 2026, ranking No.1 in both categories. "Muscle Pain Reliever" is a NielsenIQ market measurement category covering products used to relieve discomfort including muscle fatigue, muscular pain, shoulder stiffness, bruises, sprains, back pain and rheumatic joint pain.



No.1 × No.1: United by the Spirit of Hong Kong Excellence

Last year, Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm joined forces with Joey Yung in the brand's first-ever ambassador partnership, built around the "No.1 × No.1" concept. One of the most celebrated figures in Chinese-language pop music, Joey has attained her No.1 status through professionalism, perseverance and a constant drive to surpass herself. Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm, meanwhile, has further strengthened its own No.1 position through an unwavering dedication to quality spanning more than half a century.

Since its founding in 1968, Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm has remained proudly "Made in Hong Kong". Every stage, from product development and raw-material sourcing to manufacturing and quality testing, is governed by rigorous standards and an uncompromising commitment to the brand's founding principles. Even amid evolving market conditions and rising production costs, Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm has continued to use premium ingredients and exacting production processes to provide consumers with safe, effective and dependable products. The brand believes that true longevity is built not only on the product itself, but also on a decades-long commitment to consistent quality. Being named Hong Kong's No.1 best-selling brand once again this year1&2, demonstrates that these two No.1s represent more than market success: they embody a shared pursuit of professionalism, quality and perseverance.

Confidence in Authentic Products, An Iconic Gift from Hong Kong

Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm has long taken an active stance against counterfeit products. Through its official channels and ongoing consumer education, the brand continues to strengthen public awareness of how to identify genuine products. Last year, it also comprehensively revamped its official website, including a newly redesigned Authenticity Verification page. With a clear layout and step-by-step guidance, the page helps consumers worldwide identify genuine products through key packaging details, enabling them to purchase authentic, Made-in-Hong Kong Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm with confidence while safeguarding both consumer interests and the brand's reputation.

Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm has increasingly become a must-buy Hong Kong souvenir for overseas visitors and a representative gift chosen by Hongkongers for family and friends abroad. Having accompanied generations of Hong Kong families, it remains a trusted medicine-cabinet essential, one that embodies the quality assurance of Made in Hong Kong and the professionalism and credibility built by an iconic local brand over decades.

A Hong Kong Brand Legacy that Grows Stronger Through Challenges

Achieving the No.1 sales ranking in Hong Kong for four consecutive years1&2, is a powerful endorsement from both the market and consumers, as well as a driving force behind Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm's continued progress. Looking ahead, the brand will remain true to its "Growing Stronger Through Challenges" spirit, upholding its Made-in-Hong Kong heritage, placing quality first and continuing to innovate. By delivering even better and more trusted health products, Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm aims to carry its Hong Kong brand legacy forward and bring the spirit of Hong Kong craftsmanship to the world.

¹ Sales Value (HK$) and Sales Volume (KG/LITRE) in the Muscle Pain Reliever category from Feb 2022 – Jan 2026. (Copyright © 2026, Nielsen Consumer LLC)

² Sales Value (HK$) and Sales Volume (KG/LITRE) in the Oil segment of the Muscle Pain Reliever category from Feb 2022 – Jan 2026. (Copyright © 2026, Nielsen Consumer LLC)

About Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm

Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm: A Hong Kong Legacy Spanning Over Half a Century

Brand Heritage

"Pain stems from blockage; relief comes from flow." This ancient Chinese medical philosophy has been the lifelong guiding principle of Mr. Wong To Yick, founder of Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm. As an iconic Hong Kong brand established in the 1960s and now in its second generation of leadership, Wong To Yick has remained steadfast in its original mission through decades of societal change, upholding the artisan spirit of "mastering one craft with relentless dedication".

In 1968, Mr. Wong began his journey from a humble herbal tea shop in Sham Shui Po, combining decades of medical expertise with the essence of traditional Chinese medicine. Through rigorous clinical trials and formula refinement, he developed this revolutionary liniment with unparalleled penetrating efficacy in 1968. From grassroots word-of-mouth recognition to becoming an internationally renowned authority in Chinese herbal medicine, the product's "activate circulation, relieve pain" benefits have made it a testament to Hong Kong's excellence in traditional medicine.

Commitment to Craftsmanship

For over 50 years, Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm has embodied the philosophy of "a lifetime devoted to perfecting one art". Amidst changing times, the brand upholds "100% Made in Hong Kong" integrity, with stringent quality control across every step of production at its self-operated factories in Kwai Chung and Yuen Long. From sourcing premium global herbal ingredients to blending time-honored techniques with modern technology, each bottle undergoes 18 meticulous processes to meet international pharmaceutical standards.

The Hong Kong Spirit & Brand Promise

To Wong To Yick, "Made in Hong Kong" is more than a label—it's an enduring pledge. For over half a century, we've preserved traditional medicine craftsmanship with an artisan's heart, ensuring every bottle upholds a solemn promise to consumer well-being.

The brand is built on three core values:

Efficacy: Time-tested formulas rooted in ancient wisdom

Time-tested formulas rooted in ancient wisdom Safety: Naturally sourced herbs with rigorously monitored production

Naturally sourced herbs with rigorously monitored production Trust: Uncompromising quality consistency for 50+ years

As brand ambassador Joey Yung reflects, "This isn't just a liniment—it's the crystallization of Hong Kong ingenuity". From a Sham Shui Po shop to global markets, Wong To Yick epitomizes the true Hong Kong spirit: upholding professional essence through change while pursuing excellence through refinement. Every drop tells the story of Hong Kong's "do one thing perfectly" perseverance.

This commitment has made Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm a collective memory across three generations of Hongkongers and an indispensable safeguard in countless household medicine cabinets. We believe genuine Hong Kong spirit isn't measured by scale, but by an unyielding dedication to quality that stands the test of time.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wong To Yick Wood Lock Ointment Limited

Marketing & Sales Department

Tel: +852 2409 0920 | Email: [email protected]

Official Channels:

Website: www.wongtoyick.com.hk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wongtoyick.com.hk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wongtoyick/

PR Agency:

SORTIE Agency Limited

Tel: +852 2855 6896 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm