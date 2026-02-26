wooshinfaandt Accelerates Entry into Dubai Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging machinery and automation equipment manufacturer wooshinfaandt is accelerating its global expansion with a full-scale entry into the Dubai market.

Founded in the 1990s, wooshinfaandt has developed and manufactured a wide range of packaging automation equipment—including tea bag packaging machines, coffee drip bag packaging machines, and stick packaging machines—based on its proprietary technologies. Backed by multiple patents, the company has secured strong product reliability and quality competitiveness, supplying equipment not only across Korea but also to various overseas markets.

The company is pursuing an overseas expansion strategy targeting the United States, Japan, and Dubai by 2026, with Dubai positioned as a key strategic hub due to its role as a major distribution and logistics center in the Middle East. In the Dubai market, wooshinfaandt plans to focus its exhibition and promotional activities on compact drip bag automatic packaging machines, small three-side sealing packaging machines, compact stick packaging machines, and its UFO coffee filter packaging machine, which has shown strong appeal in the local market.

The new packaging machines to be showcased were developed over the past two years with the aim of overcoming the limitations of conventional large-scale equipment. The machines feature a significantly reduced footprint to improve space efficiency and adopt an all-electric operating system that eliminates the need for compressed air, enhancing ease of installation and operation. Competitive pricing further enables small cafés and small-to-medium-sized businesses to adopt the equipment with minimal financial burden.

In parallel with its Dubai market entry, wooshinfaandt will actively participate in major global exhibitions. These include the World of Coffee exhibition in San Diego, as well as Coffee Expo and Seoul Cafe Show in Korea, and the SCAJ exhibition in Tokyo, Japan, where the company plans to highlight its core products and newly developed models.

In addition, wooshinfaandt aims to expand online sales and global visibility through the Alibaba platform, alongside strengthened social media marketing efforts. The company also plans to file additional patents to further enhance its technological competitiveness.

A wooshinfaandt representative said, "Dubai is a strategic gateway for expansion into the Middle East and global markets. By addressing local demand with compact, electric-based packaging machines, we aim to strengthen our presence and grow into a leading global provider of packaging automation solutions."

