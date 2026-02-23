wooshinfaandt Targets Global Markets with Compact Electric Packaging Machines

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging machinery and automation equipment specialist wooshinfaandt is stepping up its global expansion efforts by introducing a new series of compact, electric-driven packaging machines.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, wooshinfaandt has developed and manufactured a wide range of packaging machinery and automation equipment for both domestic and overseas markets. Leveraging proprietary technologies and multiple patents, the company supplies tea bag packaging machines, coffee drip bag packaging machines, and dual-lane stick packaging machines to tea manufacturers, agricultural corporations, and public institutions across Korea.

wooshinfaandt plans to officially unveil its newly developed compact packaging machine series at major domestic and international exhibitions this year. Developed over the past two years, the new lineup focuses on addressing the limitations of conventional packaging equipment. While traditional machines are often large, costly, and dependent on compressed air systems, the new models feature a significantly reduced footprint and operate entirely on electric power, improving installation flexibility and ease of operation.

A key advantage of the new machines is that they can be operated without an air compressor, helping to lower initial equipment investment costs. Combined with competitive pricing, the machines are expected to be well suited for small cafés and small-scale businesses seeking efficient and affordable packaging solutions.

Looking ahead, wooshinfaandt is targeting market entry into the United States, Japan, and Dubai by 2026. The company plans to actively promote its new products at major exhibitions, including events in San Diego, Seoul, and Tokyo, to strengthen its presence in key global markets.

A wooshinfaandt representative said, "Our compact, fully electric design significantly reduces both space requirements and cost burdens for customers. Through continuous technological innovation, we aim to grow into a leading global provider of packaging automation solutions."

SOURCE wooshinfaandt