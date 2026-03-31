World Gym Corporation Partners with Philcos to Launch Branded Merchandise Line

Exclusive Licensing Agreement Brings World Gym Apparel to Major North American Retailers

TAIPEI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW) ("World Gym" or the "Company"), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 280 locations worldwide, today announced an exclusive Merchandise Distribution Licensing Agreement with Philcos, a global leader in branded apparel manufacturing. The partnership will bring World Gym branded merchandise to major retailers across North America, including online and brick-and-mortar locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Picture: Merchandise Currently Available at Abercrombie & Fitch (PRNewsfoto/World Gym) Picture: Merchandise Currently Available at Abercrombie & Fitch (PRNewsfoto/World Gym)

Philcos will manufacture and distribute World Gym branded apparel targeting all ages and demographics. The merchandise line is set to launch across multiple retail channels, with confirmed partnerships including Abercrombie & Fitch, Urban Outfitters, La Maison Simons, PACSUN among other finer lifestyle retailers.

The rollout schedule includes Abercrombie & Fitch in March; La Maison Simons in April; and Urban Outfitters in May. Additional retail partners will follow throughout the year, expanding World Gym's presence in the lifestyle and fashion marketplace.

"We are thrilled to partner with Philcos to bring the World Gym brand beyond the gym floor and into everyday lifestyle apparel," said John Caraccio, President of World Gym Corporation. "This licensing agreement represents a natural extension of our brand's commitment to fitness, strength, and wellness. By making World Gym merchandise available through premier retailers across North America, we're connecting with our community in new and exciting ways while reintroducing our iconic brand to the next generation of fitness enthusiasts."

"Partnering with World Gym is an exciting opportunity to work with one of the most recognized and respected names in fitness," said George Meyer, Vice President of Licensing, Philcos. "World Gym's legacy of empowering individuals to achieve their fitness goals aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering on-trend, high-quality branded apparel. With our proven track record representing iconic brands like the NFL, McDonald's and global entertainment brands, we're confident this collaboration will resonate with consumers across all demographics and establish World Gym as a powerful presence in the lifestyle apparel market."

Founded in 1982, Philcos has established itself as one of the most in-demand branded apparel manufacturers worldwide, with a history of representing premier brands including McDonald's, the NFL, Guinness, Sony Pictures, Dennis Rodman, The Golf League, among many others. The company specializes in quick-turn, on-trend branding that caters to diverse age groups and demographics.

This partnership announcement builds on World Gym's strong momentum as a global fitness leader. Following World Gym Corporation's acquisition of World Gym International in 2024, the brand operates over 284 locations across 10 countries, serving 900,000 members worldwide. The company continues to expand its reach through innovative partnerships that enhance member experience and extend the World Gym lifestyle beyond traditional fitness offerings.

About World Gym Corporation

World Gym Corporation is Taiwan's largest fitness chain, operating 140 locations. In 2024, it acquired World Gym International, securing the iconic World Gym brand and global operating rights, establishing itself as a global fitness leader. With a franchise network spanning 10 countries and over 284 locations, it serves 900,000 members. The company continues to empower individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier lives through state-of-the-art facilities, innovative programs, and technology-driven solutions.

About Philcos

Founded in 1982, Philcos has grown to become one of the most in demand and on trend branded apparel manufacturers worldwide. Philcos has a history of representing many key brands, including the NFL, McDonald's, Sony Pictures, FCA/Stellantis (Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Fiat, Alfa Romeo), Boston Beer Company (Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard), Vail Resorts, K2 Sports, among many others.

SOURCE World Gym