World Gym Corporation (TWSE: 2762) Highlights Q1 2026 Results and Results Conference Invitation

Revenue expanded 9.4% YoY, EPS more than tripled, dividend yield increased substantially

TAIPEI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (TWSE: 2762) ("World Gym" or the "Company"), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with more than 280 locations worldwide, highlights its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 and invites investors to attend its upcoming online results conference hosted by Fubon Securities.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

Net Profit: NT$219 million (US$6.93 million), up 31.3% QoQ and 344.7% YoY

Gross Margin: 21.78% , up 1 ppt QoQ and 6.2 ppts YoY

, up 1 ppt QoQ and 6.2 ppts YoY Operating Margin: 10.69% , up 2.1 ppts QoQ and 7 ppts YoY

, up 2.1 ppts QoQ and 7 ppts YoY Earnings Per Share: NT$2.01

Cash Dividend Approved: NT$3.64 per share

Total revenue increased 9.38% YoY to NT$2.81 billion (US$88.88 million), while net income rose 3.45x YoY, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of significant EPS growth and a new single-quarter record since the Company's TWSE listing.

The Board approved a Q1 dividend consisting of NT$1.81 per share from earnings and NT$1.83 per share from capital reserve.

Chairman John Caraccio commented:

"World Gym delivered an exceptional start to 2026 with record EPS, significant margin expansion, and a strong shareholder return profile. Following the successful completion of our strategic transition last year, we remain highly confident in our growth momentum and are entering the summer season with strong demand and expanding profitability."

Note: Based on a USD/TWD exchange rate of 31.63

2026 Q1 Financial Results Report (Unit: NT$ K) Item 2026 Q1 2025 Q4 QoQ% 2025Q1 YoY% Operating Revenues 2,811,384 2,878,482 (2.33) 2,570,357 9.38 Gross Profit 612,346 598,142 2.37 399,678 53.21 Income before tax 268,722 214,776 25.12 62,116 332.61 Net Income 219,155 166,896 31.31 49,281 344.70

Growth Outlook

World Gym expects continued momentum driven by:

• Plans to open 12–15 new locations in 2026 targeting high-return markets

• Nationwide rollout of one-on-one and small-group Pilates programs

• Launch of an AI-driven health management platform in Q3 2026

Investor Conference Details

Fubon Securities will host World Gym's management on an online investor conference to discuss Q1 results and outlook.

Date: June 11, 2026

Time: 14:30 Taiwan Time (02:30 AM ET)

Host: Fubon Securities

Format: Online webcast

Registration details will be announced by Fubon Securities and materials and replay will be made available on World Gym's investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future growth, expansion plans, new product launches, expected performance, dividend policy, and management's outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect future results include economic conditions, market competition, regulatory developments, consumer demand, and the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy. World Gym Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About World Gym Corporation

World Gym Corporation is Taiwan's largest fitness chain, operating 145 locations. In 2024, it acquired World Gym International, securing the iconic World Gym brand and global operating rights, establishing itself as a global fitness leader. With a franchise network spanning 10 countries and 286 locations, it serves 900,000 members. The company continues to empower individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier lives through state-of-the-art facilities, innovative programs, and technology-driven solutions.

SOURCE World Gym