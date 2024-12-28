World-renowned Illusionist Franz Harary's Grand-scale Magic Show "IMAGINE NATION" Extends Showings to February 4 Due to Overwhelming Popularity

Celebrate the Season's Festivities With the Wonders of Magic

This winter, the world's top magician, creator of stunning grand-scale illusions, and pioneer in technological stage production Franz Harary has brought his spectacular grand-scale illusion and magic show IMAGINE NATION to Hong Kong for the very first time! Hosted at the city's newest cultural events space Just Live at the Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space, the performance has enjoyed overwhelming popularity, delighting and surprising audiences of all ages.

Franz Harary said: "I'm very grateful to all our Hong Kong fans for their outpouring of love. As the Chinese saying goes, 'A year's plan is made in spring'. As January is the most important month in the year, my team and I sincerely wish to bring laughter, surprises, miracles, and endless hope to everyone during this very special season." He added, "In our show, audiences will watch as we navigate complex challenges and deliver a performance beyond anything they can imagine. In this way, we hope to inspire everyone to bravely face any challenges that they may encounter in their own lives. Again, as the Chinese say, there lies opportunity in crisis. 'IMAGINE NATION' embodies the spirit and wisdom of confronting challenges with positivity."

Starting today, the performance dates for IMAGINE NATION will be extended to February 4, 2025. This family-friendly spectacle will span important holidays such as Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day, celebrating the hope and miracles that the new year will bring and inspiring all to look forward to 2025 with joy and laughter.

IMAGINE NATION is the pinnacle of Harary's work and gathers his most successful grand-scale magic productions from across his career. It features stunning stage visuals created with advanced technology and showcases a series of bold and stunning magical techniques. Harary is renowned for using lasers, smoke, and lighting effects to create unique visual illusions, for his astonishing and boundary-defying escape acts, as well as his incredible object disappearance and transformation techniques. With a wave of his hands, a young woman, a supercar, and even a world landmark like the Taj Mahal can vanish without a trace before the audience's eyes. His fantastical family-friendly show excites and sparks curiosity in children and adults alike, inspiring them to wonder about how illusions are created, and fostering bonds between family members over a mesmerizing and unforgettable show.

Drawing on 40 years of expertise, Harary is leading a team of over 70 international experts to create a unique version of IMAGINE NATION for Hong Kong. Combining the styles of shows from Las Vegas and Broadway, it also incorporates many local Hong Kong musical elements and imagery, showcasing an elegant fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, and making audiences feel a strong sense of resonance.

Harary stated: "On stage, one of the biggest challenges has been producing very large illusions, originally designed for stadiums, in a relatively intimate theatre. This means, of course, that all of the magic is up close to the audience, allowing them to see the effects as no one ever has before, but it also means that I have to pay much closer attention to thousands of tiny details. This is one of the biggest challenges of my career, and I am very excited to be doing this in Hong Kong. IMAGINE NATION is the combination of my life's work as an illusion, designer, producer, and performer for over four decades. I've also invited five of the most celebrated illusionists in the world to come together for this one-time event. Now, our Hong Kong audiences no longer have to travel halfway around the world to watch – here at the Wan Chai Victoria Harbourfront, they can witness all of my favorite, largest and most successful magical illusions! I'm proud to be able to share this with the people of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area."

Joining Harary on stage is a cast of international magicians including the 21st century Wizard Philip Kaiser, modern day conjurer Danny Cole, two-time Magic Olympian Rocco Silano, physical comedian Mickey O'Connor, interactive micro-illusionist Fabio, the Amusionist Al The Only, and contemporary sorcerous Stacy Cole. In addition to dancers and crew members from diverse backgrounds, the IMAGINE NATION team has built incredible trust and rapport with each other over a scant few months. "It really is magical to watch this group from all over the world come together as a single-family," remarked Harary.

Harary, who started performing magic at the age of 13, has always skilfully wielded his personal traits into advantages for his magic acts. His success is not just a miracle of magic, it also stems from his unwavering dedication across the decades, constantly blending magic with technology to devise innovative new ways of redefining the art form. To date, Harary is also an internationally renowned stage producer, incorporating magic technology into live concert productions, having served as the magic consultant for Michael Jackson, and collaborated with stars like Madonna, Justin Bieber and more to recreate the visual effects seen in their music videos live on stage. His work has been featured on Broadway, in feature films, on every major television network and on numerous international programs including his own global TV series, Magic Planet, and he has also collaborated with entertainment giants such as Disney, Universal Studios, and MGM throughout his illustrious career. Harary's Hong Kong performances will feature astonishing grand-scale magic illusions that showcase the culmination of decades of hard work, alongside the courage and drive to pursue his dreams, and promises to inspire everyone from children to adults alike.

Tickets to IMAGINE NATION are selling fast through Cityline. For more details, please visit:

(English) https://shows.cityline.com/en/2024/justlive2024.html or

(Chinese) https://shows.cityline.com/tc/2024/justlive2024.html

"IMAGINE NATION " & "JUST LIVE" is co-organized by China Travel Service (Hong Kong) Limited and Show Plus (Investment) Hong Kong.

Show Information:

The show is available from 28 December, 2024 to 4 February, 2025.

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun









28-Dec 29-Dec









11:30 11:30









15:30 15:30









15:30 19:30 30-Dec 31-Dec 1-Jan 2-Jan 3-Jan 4-Jan 5-Jan Mon Off 11:30 11:30



11:30 11:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 6-Jan 7-Jan 8-Jan 9-Jan 10-Jan 11-Jan 12-Jan Mon Off New

Shows:





11:30 11:30 15:30 15:30

15:30 15:30 15:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 13-Jan 14-Jan 15-Jan 16-Jan 17-Jan 18-Jan 19-Jan Mon Off







11:30 11:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 20-Jan 21-Jan 22-Jan 23-Jan 24-Jan 25-Jan 26-Jan Mon Off







11:30 11:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 19:30 27-Jan 28-Jan 29-Jan 30-Jan 31-Jan 1-Feb 2-Feb Mon Off

11:30 11:30 11:30 11:30 11:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 15:30 19:30 19:30

19:30 19:30 19:30 3-Feb 4-Feb 5-Feb 6-Feb 7-Feb 8-Feb 9-Feb Mon Off











15:30









19:30











Tickets Price:

Zone Price package for 2 package for 3 VIP $1,088 1088*2-200 1088*3-300 A $888 888*2-200 888*3-300 B $688 688*2-200 688*3-300 C $488 N/A N/A D $288 N/A N/A

Performing venue Just Live Hong Kong Harbourfront Event Space, adjacent to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Station Ticketing purchase hotline 2111 5333 Ticketing counter hours Mon to Fri 10am to 7pm, except public holidays Customer service email [email protected]

About Franz Harary Productions

Franz Harary Productions is a multifaceted production company based in Los Angeles, California that creates magic illusions, effects and fully staged productions for casinos, theme parks, stadiums, concerts, corporate functions, product launches, and other live and televised events. They also design and develop theme parks and major destination attractions internationally. The television division creates reality based programming, including the 12-part series Magic Planet, currently in syndication on several continents.

In business now for over 4 decades, Franz Harary stands alone as the first world-class magician to design and produce illusions entirely of his own creation. Mr. Harary's technical achievements in magic know no equal and Franz Harary Productions international tours are unparalleled in the industry.

About Show Plus (Hong Kong）Investment Limited

Making Happiness Happen Infinitely!

A global IP operation company focused on high-end live entertainment.

Possesses a world-renowned production and operations team with over 30 years of experience.

Successfully produced and operated projects in major cities across Asia , North America , and Europe .

, , and . Notable for the globally acclaimed "Cavalia" horse dance project, successfully staged in Hong Kong and over a hundred prestigious cultural and tourist destinations worldwide, receiving widespread acclaim.

and over a hundred prestigious cultural and tourist destinations worldwide, receiving widespread acclaim. Owns licenses for top international live entertainment IPs.

Plans to invest in and operate high-end performing arts projects in Hong Kong , Singapore , and other internationally renowned cultural and tourist cities.

