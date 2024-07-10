World Sustainable Built Environment Conference 2024 Concluded by Consolidating Global Efforts in Promoting Green Building Development and Creating Sustainable and Resilient Cities

The HK Report 2024 has been officially launched with over 100 groundbreaking projects, indicating remarkable surge of 40% in project submissions compared to the previous edition

HONG KONG, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting Hong Kong's position as a global leader in green built environment through the joint efforts of The Government of the HKSAR and the industry in developing a sustainable city, the Construction Industry Council (CIC) and the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) recently participated in the world-renowned triennial World Sustainable Built Environment Conference (WSBE24), held online from 12 to 14 June. Returning this year with the support of the CIC and HKGBC as the highest-tier Gold Sponsors, this high-profile event provided a valuable series of speaking opportunities for the city, including plenary keynote sessions, plenary roundtable sessions, and scientific and technical sessions. The event was well received by government officials, industry and business leaders and academic institutions from many countries and regions, who seized this valuable opportunity to exchange their insights and experiences virtually.

The HK Report 2024 showcases the remarkable achievements in green building, resulting from the collaborative efforts of the government, industry experts and academic institutions. The report features innovative elements that explore green building materials and technologies, and includes interviews featuring five renowned experts and young advocates, reflecting Hong Kong's new milestones in the journey towards sustainability.

With an overarching theme "Innovation Pathways & Partnerships for Sustainable Built and Urban Environments", WSBE24 explored the role of innovative technologies in achieving carbon neutrality in the built environment. Overcoming regional barriers, industry professionals have come together through online collaboration to learn from each other and collectively advance the global green development of green building. This concerted effort seeks to forge a shared vision for the creation of sustainable cities.

On the first day of the event, an exclusive Hong Kong keynote session was concurrently held in person and with live streaming. Ms Bernadette LINN, JP, Secretary for Development, The Government of the HKSAR, Ir Prof. Thomas HO, JP, Chairman of the CIC, and Dr CHEUNG Tin-cheung, SBS, Chairman of the HKGBC, were invited to speak on the topic of Hong Kong's policy blueprint and industry practices for promoting green building and achieving carbon neutrality. They also explored the city's net zero carbon emissions vision and the progress of its built environment. Other eminent speakers included representatives from Aalborg University, Australian National University, CSIRO Australia, the European Commission, the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (GlobalABC), the United Nations Environment Programme, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

Meanwhile, roundtable sessions also brought together experts and academic institutions from different disciplines to exchange views on topics such as green finance, green building certifications and innovative technologies, as well as global green building trends and successful case studies. Ir Dr Bruce CHONG, Fellow and Director, Climate & Sustainability of Arup, hosted the first day's opening roundtable session, titled "Innovation Pathways and Partnerships Towards a Net Zero Emissions Built Environment: State of Practice", as moderator. He was joined by Ir Harry LAI, BBS, Executive Director of the HKGBC, Mr Clarence LEUNG, Chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Sustainability of the CIC, Mr Jonathan CHIU, President of Schneider Electric (Hong Kong) Limited, and Mr Brandon NG, Co-Founder and CEO of Ampd Energy.

On the second day, Prof. Christine LOH, Chief Development Strategist of the Institute for the Environment at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, hosted a roundtable session on "Accelerating Green Building Movement through Green Finance and Certifications" with Dr MA Jun, Chairman and President of Hong Kong Green Finance Association, Ir HO Chi-sing, General Manager of BEAM Society Limited, Ir Wallace LIN, General Manager for Technical Services and Sustainable Development of Swire Properties Limited, Mr Ivan FU, Chairperson of the CIC-Zero Carbon Park of the CIC, Mr Nicholas HO, Commissioner for Belt and Road of Belt and Road Office, The Government of the HKSAR, and Mr Angus WONG, Managing Director for Wholesale Client Coverage of Hang Seng Bank Limited.

In addition, several key industry players from Hong Kong participated in the scientific and technical sessions to provide a comprehensive illustration of the local industry's contributions in driving a sustainable community and city. The topics covered included concepts and strategies for a sustainable built environment, environmental performance assessment, life cycle assessment, decarbonisation measures and carbon neutrality.

With both online and offline exchange opportunities, the three-day conference offered the global green building community a high-quality platform for the synergetic development of low-carbon, smart and resilient cities of the future.

The CIC and the HKGBC also published the Hong Kong Report on the State of Sustainable Built Environment 2024 (HK Report 2024) on the first day of the event. Themed "Innovations towards Net Zero: Building Sustainable and Resilient Urban Environments", the Report showcases the collective efforts of the Government, industry and academia in navigating the path towards achieving net-zero emissions. It highlights successful collaborations that have resulted in noteworthy green building projects and significant research and planning. The number of project submissions received by the Report grew by approximately 40% compared to the previous edition, with a total of 107 shortlisted projects. This edition also features a novel chapter dedicated to exploring green building materials and technologies. The chapter delves into how innovative solutions facilitate sustainable construction practices, presenting a more comprehensive view of the latest advancements made by Hong Kong towards sustainable development. In addition, the Report also features inspiring interviews with five renowned experts and young advocates, including Ir Dr Conrad WONG, Vice Chairman of Yau Lee Holdings Limited, Prof. Christine LOH, Chief Development Strategist of the Institute for the Environment at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Prof. Edward NG, Yao Ling Sun Professor of Architecture in the School of Architecture at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Mr Arthur LAM, Co-Founder and CEO of Negawatt Utility Limited, and Ms Natalie CHUNG, a member of the Council for Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development, The Government of the HKSAR, who shared valuable insights into the city's decarbonisation blueprint and strategic planning.

Committed to accelerating green building development, The Government of the HKSAR, along with industry and academia, will continue to support green building projects, insightful planning and research, the application of green building materials, and the implementation of innovative ideas in building design and practices. The ultimate goal is to advance green building development and foster a greener, more sustainable city.

For details and to download the Report: https://bit.ly/4509XDP

About World Sustainable Built Environment Conference

The Sustainable Built Environment (SBE) series began in 2000 and is now the pre-eminent international conference series on sustainable building and construction. The series operates on a three-year cycle with planning in year one, regional conferences in year two and a global conference in year three. Albeit strong competition, Hong Kong won the hosting right of the 2015-2017 cycle global conference, jointly presented WSBE17 Hong Kong by the CIC and the HKGBC.

With the theme of "Innovation Pathways & Partnerships for Sustainable Built and Urban Environments", WSBE24 has brought together green building advocates, policy-makers, academics, and industry practitioners from all around the world. The three-day virtual event includes plenary keynote sessions, plenary roundtable sessions, and scientific and technical sessions.

About the Construction Industry Council (CIC)

The Construction Industry Council (CIC) was formed in 2007 under the Construction Industry Council Ordinance (Cap. 587). The CIC consists of a chairman and 24 members representing various sectors of the industry including employers, professionals, academics, contractors, workers, independent persons and Government officials.

The main functions of the CIC are to forge consensus on long-term strategic issues, convey the industry's needs and aspirations to the Government, provide professional training and registration services, and serve as a communication channel between the Government and the construction industry.

Please visit www.cic.hk for further details.

About the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC)

The Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) is a non-profit, member-led organisation established in 2009 and has become a public body under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance since 2016. The HKGBC strives to promote the standard and development of sustainable buildings in Hong Kong. The HKGBC also aims to raise green building awareness by engaging the government, the industry and the public, and to develop practical solutions for Hong Kong's unique, subtropical built environment of high-rise, high density urban area, leading Hong Kong to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to become a world's exemplar of green building development. The Founding Members of the HKGBC include the Construction Industry Council (CIC), the Business Environment Council (BEC), the BEAM Society Limited (BSL) and the Professional Green Building Council (PGBC).

To learn more about the HKGBC, please visit www.hkgbc.org.hk.

SOURCE Hong Kong Green Building Council Limited