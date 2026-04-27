World's First: AutoStatSpectra, Software That Automates Spectral Analysis with Bayesian Statistics, Launches a 7-Day Free Trial -- a.s.ist Inc.

Supports a wide range of spectral data, including XPS, FT-IR, and NMR. From automatic determination of peak count and peak shape to background and noise estimation, AutoStatSpectra enables analysis with less dependence on individual analyst experience.

TAIPEI and SINGAPORE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- a.s.ist Inc. ("a.s.ist") leverages research expertise cultivated at The University of Tokyo to drive digital transformation (DX) in manufacturing through white-box AI.

a.s.ist today announced the launch of a 7-day free trial for AutoStatSpectra, its Bayesian-statistics-based spectral analysis software. During the trial period, all features will be available without restriction.

AutoStatSpectra Launches a 7-Day Free Trial for Automated Spectral Analysis with Bayesian Statistics How AutoStatSpectra Worksas The logo of a.s.ist Inc., a startup leveraging advanced data analysis technologies for digital transformation in manufacturing.

*The "World's First" claim in the title is based on research conducted by a.s.ist and reflects information available as of April 2026.

Background

In spectral analysis techniques such as XPS (X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy), FT-IR (Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy), and NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance), analytical results are heavily influenced by how overlapping peaks are separated and how the number of peaks, the parameters for each peak, and the peak function types are defined.

However, with conventional curve-fitting software, these settings often depend on the analyst's experience and trial and error, creating challenges in objectivity and reproducibility.

AutoStatSpectra uses Bayesian inference to automatically estimate the number of peaks, peak parameters, and peak function types, while also quantifying uncertainty in the estimates. It delivers statistically grounded spectral analysis that does not rely on the analyst's subjective judgment.

Key Features of AutoStatSpectra

1. Automatic estimation of peak count, peak parameters, and peak function types

AutoStatSpectra compares candidate models within a user-specified range and automatically selects the optimal number of peaks based on posterior probability. In addition to estimating parameters such as the height, center position, and full width at half maximum (FWHM) of each peak, it also automatically determines the most suitable peak function type for the data, including Gaussian, Lorentzian, and pseudo-Voigt functions. Because uncertainty in each estimate can also be evaluated quantitatively, the software enables highly reproducible peak fitting with less reliance on analyst experience and trial and error.

2. Flexible background correction

In addition to constant and linear background models, AutoStatSpectra supports multiple background-correction methods, including the Shirley method for XPS. Users can flexibly choose preprocessing methods according to different measurement techniques.

3. Batch analysis of multiple files (multi-file workspace)

Multiple spectral datasets can be grouped into a single workspace and processed in batch under common analysis conditions. This supports efficient analysis of large volumes of data, such as condition screening and time-series comparisons.

4. Automatic generation of analysis reports

Analysis results can be automatically output as reports in PDF and Word formats. Comprehensive reports that include fitting plots, model comparison tables, parameter lists, and posterior distribution plots significantly shorten the workflow from analysis to reporting. Data export to CSV and Excel is also supported.

5. Support for diverse data formats

AutoStatSpectra supports a wide range of data formats, including CSV, Excel, VAMAS, and SOF-H.

Demo Video

For a visual overview of how AutoStatSpectra works in practice, please watch our demo video on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/3c2pc3OJgz4

About the Free Trial

Duration: 7 days (all features available)

Availability: Web app and desktop app

Supported environments: The desktop app supports Windows (x64) and macOS (Apple Silicon)

How to apply: Please contact us via the inquiry form on our official website: https://www.a-s-ist.com/contact/. After reviewing your target data and intended use, we will issue a trial license following a consultation. Please note that the number of trial slots is limited, and applications may close once capacity is reached.

Continuing use: After the trial period, users may continue with either a monthly plan or an annual plan.

About a.s.ist Inc.

a.s.ist is a startup that leverages advanced data analysis technologies such as white-box AI, Bayesian inference, and sparse modeling, built on research expertise cultivated at The University of Tokyo.

With strengths in data analysis for materials development, physical-property experiments, and related applications, the company supports problem-solving in research and manufacturing settings through the development and sale of automated analysis software and the provision of custom digital transformation (DX) solutions. a.s.ist is also exploring the application of emerging AI technologies such as physical AI.

Company Name: a.s.ist Inc.

CEO: Yui HAYASHI

Address: 5-17-24 Iko, Adachi-ku, Tokyo 121-0823, Japan

Founded: June 2021

URL: https://www.a-s-ist.com

SOURCE a.s.ist Inc.