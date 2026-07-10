KYOTO, Japan, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TELACOYA Co., Ltd. today announced the grand opening of "NyanNyan-Ji Yufu Annex" (officially Shoki Myoshu Head Temple NyanNyan-Ji Yufu Annex) in Yufuin, Oita Prefecture, scheduled for Wednesday, August 12. Located near Lake Kinrin, this new museum and shop is dedicated exclusively to cat-themed art.

Following the success of the original location in Yase, Kyoto, which has attracted significant domestic and international attention, the Yufuin location will serve as a new permanent facility for the brand.

World’s First “Cat Temple” Art Museum “NyanNyan-Ji” to Open New Location in Yufuin, Japan on August 12

The museum does not house live cats; instead, it operates exclusively as a cultural and artistic venue showcasing cat-inspired paintings and merchandise. The facility prominently features the work of acclaimed cat artist Kaya Miyano.

Visitors can experience an immersive artistic environment featuring traditional Japanese sliding doors (fusuma), ceiling paintings, and an enshrined feline deity statue, all designed around cat motifs.

Facility Overview

Name: Shoki Myoshu Head Temple NyanNyan-Ji Yufu Annex

Location: 1542-1 Kawakami, Yufuin-cho, Yufu City, Oita Prefecture 879-5102, Japan

Access: Near JR Yufuin Station (approx. 150 minutes from Hakata Station)

Grand Opening: August 12, 2026

Hours: 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM (March 6 – Dec 5) / 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM (Dec 6 – March 5)

Admission (tax included): Adults & University Students 1,200 yen / Elementary–High School Students 600 yen / Preschool children and younger Free

Official Website: https://nyannyanji.jp/

About TELACOYA Co., Ltd.

Based in Kyoto, TELACOYA Co., Ltd. specializes in preserving traditional Japanese culture through retail operations in major tourist destinations. The company operates approximately 150 direct retail stores nationwide, serving an estimated 10 million customers annually.

SOURCE TELACOYA Co., Ltd.