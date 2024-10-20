FUZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news release from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Zixi Bread has become one of Jiangxi's signature industries, known for its regional characteristics and brand advantages. Through scaling, industrialization, and branding, the Zixi bread industry not only enhances Jiangxi's reputation but also contributes to its economic development.

Wow Jiangxi | Discover the sweet secret of Zixi Bread

Foreign student Betsaroana Walky and Chinese girl Cheng Tianli met in Zixi. They visited the Zixi Bread food industrial zone, cultural park, and bread store, where they experienced bread making and explored the sweet secret of Zixi Bread.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIxMrbHjw_c

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)