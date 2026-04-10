WPS Office Debuts First Desktop-Class Office App on iPadOS, Bringing Mac-Level Productivity

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WPS Office (https://www.wps.com), a global leader in AI office solutions, announced the official launch of WPS for Pad on iPadOS. For the users, ranging from campus to career, this ground-breaking release redefines productivity on the platform, delivering a true desktop-class office experience that leapfrogs traditional competitors, with a complete Mac-level work experience and cutting-edge AI features directly on their tablets.

Speed Speed

For years, iPad hardware has evolved rapidly with powerful chips, yet mobile office software has lagged behind, functioning merely as "light editing tools" rather than true productivity engines. Students juggling heavy academic research and young professionals managing massive data spreadsheets on the go have long been forced to switch constantly between laptops and tablets.

WPS for Pad shatters this limitation by bringing a full PC-style workflow to mobile screens, offering deep functional parity, ecosystem synergy, and high performance.

True Desktop Experience: Mac-Consistent Workflow with Zero Learning Curve

Unlike legacy mobile Apps that strip down essential features, WPS for Pad perfectly mirrors the PC and Mac user experience.

Mac-Consistent Workflow: Users can enjoy the exact same menus, keyboard shortcuts, and UI layouts as on a desktop, enabling users to effortlessly carry over their PC working habits with zero learning curve.

Users can enjoy the exact same menus, keyboard shortcuts, and UI layouts as on a desktop, enabling users to effortlessly carry over their PC working habits with zero learning curve. Deep Professional Capabilities: The App offers heavy-duty data processing rarely seen on mobile devices, including professional-grade spreadsheets that support advanced formulas and interactive data tables. It also features a high-level formula editor for complex mathematical, chemical, and engineering notations.

The App offers heavy-duty data processing rarely seen on mobile devices, including professional-grade spreadsheets that support advanced formulas and interactive data tables. It also features a high-level formula editor for complex mathematical, chemical, and engineering notations. Perfect Hardware Integration: The App offers precise Apple Pencil editing for annotating PDFs, drawing formulas, and selecting precise spreadsheet cells. It also fully supports iPadOS Stage Manager for desktop-style multi-window multitasking.

WPS AI: Your Smart Assistant for Effortless Productivity

At the heart of WPS for Pad is a powerful suite of AI tools designed to help users boost efficiency and reduce daily stress.

AI Slides: Users can generate full, professional presentations with a single click ("Help Me Write") and instantly optimize layouts or polish text ("Help Me Rewrite").

Users can generate full, professional presentations with a single click ("Help Me Write") and instantly optimize layouts or polish text ("Help Me Rewrite"). AI Spreadsheets: Complex formulas can now be generated using simple, natural language ("Write Formulas"), allowing users to quickly gain insights and spot data trends without needing to memorize complicated syntax ("AI Data Analysis").

Nowadays, Mobile work has become the standard, but users shouldn't have to compromise on functionality when we leave their desks, we should edit our files seamlessly across all our device. WPS for Pad fills a massive void in the iOS and iPadOS ecosystem by delivering desktop-grade processing power and intuitive AI capabilities. Whether you are a student in Kuala Lumpur preparing a thesis or a financial analyst in Singapore reviewing data on your commute, WPS is here to make anywhere a productive workspace.

By prioritizing user experience over basic mobile functionality, WPS for Pad fills a long-standing ecological gap in tablet productivity. The App integrates word processing, spreadsheets,presentations, and PDF editing into a single, highly efficient application, making it the premier choice for dynamic workforce and student body.

WPS for Pad is now available for downloading on the App Store.

About WPS Office

WPS Office (https://www.wps.com) is a leading global office software brand offering a full range of products and services. With a 38-year legacy in the industry, the brand has evolved from pioneering digital document processing to shaping the future of intelligent work.

The WPS ecosystem features a comprehensive suite of solutions: our flagship WPS Office suite, WPS 365 (a global all-in-one AI-powered collaborative office platform), and WPS AI, which delivers native AI agent services integrated directly into the office experience. As of December 2025, these flagship products have reached over 678 million monthly active devices across 220+ countries and regions.

We are committed to delivering users a highly efficient, reliable, and seamless office experience, powering the next generation of global productivity.

SOURCE WPS Office