WPS Office Drops Desktop-Class iPad App to Fix Mobile Productivity's Biggest Frustration

MANILA, Philippines, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WPS Office is fixing the iPad productivity gap: users cannot do real work on an iPad — heavy formatting, complex spreadsheets, proper PDF editing — mobile office apps just don't cut it.

The global AI office giant just launched WPS for Pad on iPadOS: a full desktop-class office suite that brings Mac-level power, pro tools, and built-in AI to the tablet — no compromises, no feature cuts, no hassle.

Speed Speed

This isn't another lightweight editor. It's the real desktop experience squeezed into iPad, built specifically for Southeast Asia's students, startup teams, and young professionals who live on mobile.

What makes WPS for Pad different

True desktop workflow: Same menus, shortcuts, and UI as Mac/PC — zero learning curve.

Pro-grade power: Advanced spreadsheets, complex formula editing, and heavy-duty data processing on a tablet.

Apple hardware deep dive: Apple Pencil precision markup + Stage Manager multi-window multitasking.

AI built into every tool: One-tap presentation generation, natural-language spreadsheet formulas, AI data analysis, and smart PDF editing.

For years, iPads outpaced office software. WPS for Pad closes that gap by turning a tablet into a legitimate workstation. A student in Kuala Lumpur can finish a thesis on the go. A Singapore-based analyst can crunch numbers during a commute. A hybrid team can collaborate like they're at a desk — anywhere.

"Mobile work shouldn't mean weak work," the company said. "We built WPS for Pad to make the iPad a first-class productivity device, powered by WPS AI and designed for how people actually work today."

With 678M+ monthly active devices across 220+ countries, WPS Office is already a cross-platform staple. The iPad launch solidifies its push in Southeast Asia's booming mobile productivity market.

WPS for Pad is available now on the App Store with localized features and pricing for regional users.

SOURCE WPS Office