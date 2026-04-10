WPS Office Launches Desktop-Class iPad App, Bringing PC-Grade Productivity to Mobile

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, students and young professionals have faced a familiar frustration: powerful iPad hardware held back by lightweight office apps that forced constant switching between tablet and laptop to get real work done.

That gap is now closing.

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WPS Office, the global AI-powered office suite with more than 678 million monthly active devices, recently introduced WPS for Pad — a fully desktop-class office application for iPadOS that delivers Mac-level workflow, advanced professional tools, and integrated AI capabilities in a single mobile experience.

The new release marks a turning point for mobile productivity in the growing digital markets. Unlike conventional mobile office apps that simplify or strip core features, WPS for Pad replicates the full PC and Mac interface, including consistent menus, keyboard shortcuts, and layout design — eliminating the learning curve for users already familiar with desktop workflow.

Key capabilities include professional spreadsheet processing with advanced formulas, high-end mathematical and engineering formula editing, precise Apple Pencil integration for PDF annotation and document markup, and full support for iPadOS Stage Manager multi-window multitasking.

At its core, WPS for Pad is built around AI to reduce repetitive work:

AI Slides generates complete presentation decks from simple prompts and auto-polishes content and layout.

AI Spreadsheets translates natural language into complex formulas and runs automated data analysis to uncover trends.

PDF Tools enable editing, signing, annotating, and conversational interaction with documents.

WPS Office noted that mobile work is no longer a convenience but the standard. Users should not sacrifice performance when away from their desks. WPS for Pad enables users to turn any location into a fully functional workspace, whether they are students in Kuala Lumpur or finance analysts reviewing data in Singapore.

WPS Office has expanded rapidly across 220+ countries and regions, with its ecosystem spanning WPS Office, WPS 365, and WPS AI. As demand for all-in-one, cross-device productivity tools continues to surge, WPS for Pad's release strengthens its position in the AI Office field.

WPS for Pad is available immediately for download on the App Store, with localized features and subscription plans tailored to regional users.

SOURCE WPS Office