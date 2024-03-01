WSEW Tokyo 2024: Sungrow Launches New Renewable Energy Solutions to Accelerate Japan's Energy Transition

TOKYO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, introduced a series of new renewable energy solutions to the Japanese market during WSEW expo, including residential, C&I and utility-scale solutions. With Sungrow's cutting-edge technology, Japan will be able to customize products that meet market demands and accelerate the energy transformation process.

As the world's third largest economy, Japan attaches substantial importance to renewable energy development. By 2030, Japan expects renewable energy to contribute 36% to 38% of the country's total power generation.

PowerTitan 2.0: designed for future utility-scale energy storage

Aside from the SG125HX-JP string inverter and 1+X modular inverter showcased during the expo, Sungrow revealed its latest energy storage system PowerTitan 2.0.

The PowerTitan 2.0 liquid cooled ESS, incorporates Sungrow's expertise in power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grids. As one of the most advanced utility-scale energy storage products on the market, this battery has a capacity of 314Ah and features a string Power Conversion System (PCS) embedded inside the battery container, strong grid support, and liquid-cooled temperature control. Additionally, a 5MWh battery is installed in the 20-foot container to maximize power density.

SG50CX-P2-JP: new string inverter tailor to C&I parks

Solar systems are currently being installed on factories and logistics facilities under power purchase agreements (PPAs) for commercial customers and public institutions. The Japanese solar market is seeing an increase in C&I parks.

Sungrow offers SG49.5CX-JP and SG100CX-JP string inverters, as well as ST159KWH-50HV energy storage systems. Also, Sungrow presented a new string inverter SG50CX-P2-JP that features a higher yield, a safer design, greater flexibility, and greater convenience, significantly reducing energy costs and time for clients.

Innovative solutions for clean energy usage in the home

The Japanese power industry offers a third-party ownership model that installs solar systems and energy storage systems without incurring any upfront costs. The promotion of net-zero energy housing is progressing locally.

Sungrow offers hybrid inverters and batteries for Japanese households. Home users are most concerned with safety, energy storage, efficiency, etc. Photovoltaic inverters from Sungrow are highly reliable and safe, with a variety of optional battery sizes to meet user needs.

"Technological innovation and development trends play a significant role in accelerating Japan's progress in industrial solar power generation. Furthermore, solar energy storage is crucial to its stability and reliability. Sungrow's latest renewable energy solution for the Japanese market will significantly improve the utilization efficiency of solar energy and lead to a greener future," said Han Xu, Country Manager of Sungrow Japan.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier with over 405 GW inverters and converters installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.